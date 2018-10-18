Announcing the launch of the all new Backhoe Loader, TATA HITACHI SHINRAI

– A joint venture between Tata Motors Limited (40 %) and Hitachi Construction Machinery Company Limited (60 %)

– Three plants at Jamshedpur – Jharkhand , Dharwad – Karnataka and Kharagpur – West Bengal

– Product lineup encompassing a wide range of excavators: from 2T – 800T Excavators , 35T to 290T Rigid dump trucks, Wheel Loaders and Backhoe Loaders

– The all new Backhoe Loader Tata Hitachi SHINRAI : built in collaboration with Hitachi Construction Machinery, Japan and Tata Technologies

Following highly successful launches in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala & AP & Telangana, Tata Hitachi rolled out the all New backhoe loader, TATA HITACHI SHINRAI today in the city of Mangalore.

A revolutionary new offering from Tata Hitachi, SHINRAI is designed and manufactured on the key tenets of capability and reliability. An engineering masterpiece, this machine, with its new and advanced features, stands true to its name: SHINRAI – a Japanese word that means Trust, Reliability and Confidence.

With Industry leading reaches, dig forces, a brand new front end loader geometry and a design built for attachments; Tata HITACHI SHINRAI is a truly capable machine. This capability is backed by a “high torque at low rpm” engine with enough reserve power across its entire spectrum to provide confidence in its capabilities.

With a spacious, cabin with easy to work controls, fully mechanical drive train, an In-line fuel injection pump, a special warranty &support package and INSITE (Tata Hitachi’s Telematics suite) enabled, with an air conditioned cabin as an optional fitment, Tata Hitachi SHINRAI is sure to evoke confidence and trust amongst customers .This all new Backhoe Loader holds out a promise of performance, power and low operating costs.

Built on the platform of next-gen engineering that can tackle all terrains, SHINRAI is a machine where solid trust meets unparalleled reliability

Mr Sandeep Singh, MD Tata Hitachi mentioned, “We are very proud to launch SHINRAI in the Mangalore market. We believe, this revolutionary backhoe loader will prove its strength in the market. We dedicate this machine to our customer and dealer fraternity. Built in collaboration with Tata Technologies and Hitachi Construction Machinery, Japan, this all new backhoe loader with its new and advanced features stands true to its name–SHINRAI.

Mr Shin Nakajima, Director, Sales, Marketing and CSD said, “The launch of Tata Hitachi SHINRAI marks another milestone for us. We have launched the machine in South India and with the Mangalore launch today we are consolidating our reach before extending our footprint to have a pan India presence by the end of the year.”