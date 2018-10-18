Contacts are important. Especially in a work environment.

Contacts or as people like to call it “Vitamin B” – is an important component of success. Another term for this is “networking”. Networking – forming a network. Contacts in all sectors are useful, says Rieta de Soet, CEO of Global Management Consultants AG in Zug, Switzerland. Useful contacts lead to new jobs, customers or opportunities, they can help you out even though it may take some time, says Rieta de Soet.

GMC AG is home to many different companies from equally diverse industries. Often, however, one does not recognize at first glance how one company could benefit the other. But you have to look outside the box. Every entrepreneur, every employee, everyone you know knows somebody. If you maintain your contacts, you can easily link new, useful contacts.

Networking has never been easier. Due to mobile phone, email and co, you can always be reached everywhere. There are even events that serve only to connect individual entrepreneurs with each other.

Another great way to build a network is the Business Center. The GMC AG Business Center brings many different companies together under one roof, says Rieta de Soet. Here you can use the opportunity and possibly find cooperation partners.

In addition, the management of course has a few more contacts. Due to the many years of experience, there is a large repertoire of contacts, says Rieta de Soet. There are a lot of contacts that you can activate by working in a Business Center.