Real Time Location System (RTLS) Market Moving Towards a Brighter Future in Near Year 2025

18th October, 2018- Real Time Location System (RTLS) Market is expected to exceed value USD 4 billion. It is a wireless location tracking system that helps in tracking and monitoring the objects location in real-time. RFID tags and readers are used in the RTLS to locate and track. Tags that are generally activated through RFID tags are driven by batteries to send RF signals to inform the location of a person or an object. Readers are components which can receive or send signals, read the data and transfers to the backup system such as a server. Tags send signals for every two to five seconds depending on their capacity, to track the precise location of objects and personnel in real-time.

Top Key Manufacturers of Real Time Location System (RTLS) market are :-

Stanley Healthcare

Ekahau

Zebra Technologies

CenTrak

IBM

Intelleflex

Other

Real Time Location System (RTLS) Market by Product Type:

RFID

Wi-Fi

Ultrasound

Other

Real Time Location System (RTLS) Market by Applications:

Healthcare

Transportation and Logistics

Other

Geographical Analysis of Real Time Location System (RTLS) Market:-

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Increasing opportunities in process industries, healthcare sector, industrial manufacturing, and retail industries is expected to be the major driving factor for the global real time location system market. RTLS helps the industries to track their products or services flowin the entire value chain starting from the supplier to the end consumer. Need for enhanced resource utilization, and optimum workflow in several industries is anticipated to steer the overall market growth over the forecast period.

Technological advancements in the market are rapidly increasing owing to growing demand from the end consumers to ensure improved staff productivity and high operational efficiency. The leading industry player Zebra technologies have been playing a major role in the development of these solutions thereby increasing the market acceptance of RTLS globally. The company majorly focuses on offering RTLS solutions that support the standards to provide interoperability between various departments.

The standards governing RTLS systems is expected to act as a pathway to the global market. RTLS location information typically does not include complete or continuous navigation details such as speed, direction, or spatial orientation of tracked assets and persons.Standards governing RTLS include ISO/IEC 24730 standards series, which describes the systems used by a subset of vendors. These standards define two air interface protocols and a single application program interface (API) for real-time locating systems for use in product management and is anticipated to allow compatibility to encourage interoperability of products for the growing RTLS market.High cost of installation, ownership is expected to restraint the market growth particularly in medium and small firms. Privacy and security of the data is also anticipated to be the major challenge for the global market. RTLS may be seen as a threat to privacy when used to determine the location of people.

Major Table Of Contents:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Analysis Real Time Location System (RTLS) Market Analysis By Regulatory Real Time Location System (RTLS) Market Analysis By Service Type Real Time Location System (RTLS) Market Analysis By Equipment Type Real Time Location System (RTLS) Market Analysis By Service Contract Real Time Location System (RTLS) Market Analysis By Service Provider Real Time Location System (RTLS) Market Analysis By End-User Real Time Location System (RTLS) Market Analysis By Geography Competitive Landscape Of The Real Time Location System (RTLS) Companies Company Profiles Of The Real Time Location System (RTLS) Industry

