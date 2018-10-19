Global Biological Drugs Market is estimated to reach $394 billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2016 to 2024. Biological drugs are products manufactured by using microorganisms or plants or animal cells and are used for prevention, diagnosis and treatment of several diseases. These drugs are derived from several range of animals, humans or microorganisms by using biotechnology. For a positive outcome, biological products must remain persistent by quality and purity throughout the procedure. They are highly sensitive and can cause variations in the product even due to very minute changes during the process. Thereby, biologics must be produced under very controlled environment to ensure predictable results. Biological drugs are greatly used for the treatment of several serious and chronic illnesses such as cancer, ulcerative colitis, rheumatoid arthritis and other autoimmune diseases.

Increasing government initiatives supporting the development of biological drugs, rapid increase in geriatric population, growing commonness of chronic and lifestyle diseases and increasing investments on R&D are the factors boosting the growth of the global biological drugs market. Moreover, reduced price of drugs and technological advancements would provide several market opportunities in coming years. Though, adverse effects and high costs of these drugs might hamper the growth.

The global biological drugs market is segmented into product type and geography. By product type, the market is segmented into monoclonal antibody (Humira, Rituxan, Avastin, Lucentis, Remicade, Herceptin, And Others), therapeutic protein (Neulasta, Enbrel, Lantus, Avones, Novolog, Aranesp, Rebif, Humalog, Epogen, Victoza, Neupogen, Levemir, Betaseron, Eylea And Others), and vaccine (Prevnar 13, Varivax, Fluzone, Gardasil, Cervarix, And Others).

By geography, the market has been bifurcated into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). The U.S., Canada, Mexico are covered under North America wherein Europe covers UK, Germany, France Italy, and others. Asia-Pacific covers China, Japan, India, South Korea, and others. RoW covers South America, Middle East, and Africa.

They key companies operating in this market include Amgen Inc., Baxter International Inc., Eli Lilly and Co., Merck & Co., Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Biogen Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., and Abbott Laboratories, among others.

The key takeaways from the report:

The report will provide a detailed analysis of Global Biological Drugs Market with respect to major segments such as product type and geography

The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2015-2024 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2016 and 2024

Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report

An exhaustive regional analysis of Global Biological Drugs Market from 2015 to 2024 has been included in the report

Profile of the key players in the Global Biological Drugs Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies

Scope of the Global Biological Drugs Market:

Product Type Segments

Monoclonal Antibody

Humira

Rituxan

Avastin

Lucentis

Remicade

Herceptin

Others

Therapeutic Protein

Neulasta

Enbrel

Lantus

Avones

Novolog

Aranesp

Rebif

Humalog

Epogen

Victoza

Neupogen

Levemir

Betaseron

Eylea

Others

Vaccine

Prevnar 13

Varivax

Fluzone

Gardasil

Cervarix

Others

Geography Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Other

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Others

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

