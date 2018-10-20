Global Smart Airport Solution Market Projected to Reach USD 150.0 Billion by 2024

Global smart airport market is growing at fast pace all over the globe, owing to the adoption of advanced technologies such as IoT. According to Goldstein Research, global smart airport solution market size is expected to reach USD 18.76 billion by 2024 from an estimated market size of USD 7.38 billion in 2015, growing at a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period 2016-2024. Further, Global smart airport solution market segmentation has been done on the basis of services, infrastructure and geography. Globally 2/3rd of the airports are under the transformation towards smart solutions. As per the statistics in 2016, 37% passengers were identified using bag tagging services and nearly 57% passengers used kiosks for check-ins.

Geographically, global smart airport solution industry is dominated by developed regions such as North America and Western Europe, with a market share of nearly 45.0% in 2016. Whereas, Asia Pacific smart airport solution market is set to grow at fastest CAGR, on the back of huge air traffic being generated in the region, for which high investment in the development of the airports is witnessed in past few years.

Download Exclusive Sample Report: https://www.goldsteinresearch.com/request-sample/global-smart-airport-solutions-market-outlook-2024-global-opportunity-and-demand-analysis-market-forecast-2016-2024

Market Segmentation

Global Smart Airport Solution Market can be segmented as follows:

By Services

• Automated Intelligent Building

• Smart Operations Planning

• Intelligent Passenger Tracking

• Predictive Retailing

• Predictive Security

• Seamless Connectivity

• Others (Digital Management of Energy etc.)

By Infrastructure

• Smart Devices

• Communication Systems

• Cargo and Baggage Ground Handling Control

• Air Traffic Control

• Security Systems

By Region

• North America Smart Airport Solution Market Analysis, 2016-2024

• Europe Smart Airport Solution Market Analysis, 2016-2024

• Middle East and Africa Smart Airport Solution Market Analysis, 2016-2024

• Latin America Smart Airport Solution Market Analysis, 2016-2024

• Asia Pacific Smart Airport Solution Market Analysis, 2016-2024

• Rest of the World Smart Airport Solution Market Analysis, 2016-2024

Browse Full Report: https://www.goldsteinresearch.com/report/global-smart-airport-solutions-market-outlook-2024-global-opportunity-and-demand-analysis-market-forecast-2016-2024

“Global Smart Airport Solution Market Outlook 2024” contains detailed overview of the global smart airport solution market. On the basis of our in-depth analysis, market can be segmented in terms of market segmentation by services and infrastructure.

Major players highlighted in Global Smart Airport Solution Market Report are IBM Corporation, CISCO Systems, Siemens AG, Honeywell International Inc., SITA, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Raytheon, Quinetiq Group PLC, INDRA, Amadeus IT Group SA, Thales Group

Further, Global Smart Airport Solution Market Report in-depth analysis includes industry opportunities, growth drivers, trends, risk analysis, market challenges, market attractiveness, BPS (Base Point Scale) analysis, Porter’s five force model and SWOT analysis.

The report discusses the market share and market size by segments and by geography, connected technology outlook, investments and developments of new and existing airports. This market report also includes competitive outlook of some of the major players profiling, their business strategy, financial analysis of the company, revenue distribution, and recent developments.

About Goldstein Research

Based in the US, Goldstein Research currently has a strong presence in the American and Asian countries. In the next five years, we strive to expand our reach to 50+ nations spanning across Europe, Asia and parts of the Middle East and Africa. We strive to realize a strong brand presence globally through our quality research and forecasting solutions.

Our mission is simple: to develop insightful business solutions, help our clients make powerful future decisions to keep them well ahead of the game which is the market, and leave a mark across businesses and communities through our well-defined ideas and clear cut forecasts.

Our market research reports provide in-depth analysis of global and regional variations along with competitors’ overview.

Our analysts working on aviation industry analysis report to help various tech-giants, tech start-ups and entry players to assess the current and upcoming business scenario. We believe in vigorous examination of the current market scenario and build around creative ideas and approaches that are most suitable to our clients’ needs and business agenda.

Contact for more Info:

Steve Blade

(Global Sales Head)

USA: + 1-646-568-7747

Canada: +1-437-886-1181

UK: +44-203-318-6627

sales@goldsteinresearch.com

www.goldsteinresearch.com

Browse Similar Report: Aircraft Ground Support Equipment Market