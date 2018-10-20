Institute of Yoga & Natural Hygiene | Naturopathic Therapies Institute

IndraGanga Institute of Yoga & Natural Hygiene is a Naturopathy Center specialized in treating incurable and chronic diseases. With its tropical beauty and relaxing hospitality, this Center is a perfect place to relax, detox and rejuvenate your mind, body and soul. In short span of time, IndraGanga has played a major role in saving lives of people suffering from incurable diseases. The measure of our success is the smile on the face of our patients, who enter our Center as guests and leave as family.

Our team of qualified medical professionals is highly dedicated and service oriented and is in sync with the holistic nature cure principles of the Institute. At IndraGanga we aspire every day to help people lead a drug-less life and to make natural hygiene a part of their lifestyle.