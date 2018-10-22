User Entity Behavior Analytics Market: Lucrative Opportunities in Various Sectors

​User and entity behavior analytics is a process to identify insider threats, financial fraud and targeted attacks. This solution is used to analyze patterns of human behavior and then apply statistical analysis and algorithms to detect variances. When end users has been cooperated, malware can lay inactive and go undetected. Moderately than trying to find where the outsider entered, user and entity behavior analytics enables for quicker detection by using algorithms to detect insider threats. User and entity behavior analytics solution is used in big data platforms such as apache Hadoop to analyze petabytes, detect insider threats and advanced persistent threats. The grouped data is analyzed to define varied human behavior patterns, which are then used to detect unusual behavior and threat. This is done with the help of advanced machine learning techniques and statistical analysis.

The factors favorable to the growth of the market is need to prevent insider threats posed by users. Consequently, the demand for user and entity behavior analytics is expected to increase at a quick rate over the forecast period till 2024 due to growing volumes of data breaches and massive investment in threat prevention technologies. With the growing demand for advanced solution for security enterprises are investing heavily in attack detection analytical solution to uncover security risks that criminals may exploit, pushing the demand for user and entity behavior analytics solution. This solution helps enterprises covering insider threats, security management, data exfiltration, and identity, and access management. The factors restraining the growth of the user and entity behavior analytics market include shortage of trained security professionals and lack of awareness regarding advanced insider threats.

User and Entity Behavior Analytics is emerging as the most promising solution to extensive cyber threats and fraud. This solution vendors have concentrated on ensuring that algorithms and packaged analytics are robust, along with improving framework systems.

Request Sample :

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=15677

The industry is segmented on the basis of type, deployment type and Industry. The market is classified based on type as solution segment such as insider threats, compromised credentials, data loss prevention, and others. Further the services type segment is divided into the implementation and ongoing optimization. On the basis of deployment type market is segmented as on-premises and cloud. Furthermore, by industry the segment is classified as financial services & insurance, retail & ecommerce, energy & utilities, IT & telecom, healthcare, defense & government, and others.

In the user and entity behavior analytics market North America region is expected to propel on account from small & medium businesses (SMBS) and large enterprises for data security during forecast period. Furthermore, due to numerous industries and companies are adopting analytics solutions at various stages to increase their productivity Asia-Pacific region is expected to surge for user entity behavior analytics market. As usage of mobile and web applications is increased with that security concern is also raised to protect applications from liabilities have resulted in demand for the solutions. The solution identify security gaps in the network infrastructure, mobile and web applications and support in reducing security risks related with the applications.

Some of the leading players in the user and entity behavior analytics market are Veriato Inc., Sqrrl Data, Inc., Securonix, Inc., Dtex Systems, Exabeam, Inc, Rapid7,, Splunk Inc., Varonis systems, Niara, Inc., baydynamics, Darktrace Limited, E8 Security, LightCyber and Fortscale security ltd

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

TOC https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=15677