BatchOutput for Microsoft Excel Now Supports macOS Mojave

Toronto (ON), Canada — Zevrix Solutions announces BatchOutput XLS 2.5.4, a compatibility update to the company’s output automation solution for Microsoft Excel on macOS (http://www.zevrix.com/BatchOutputOffice.php). The only batch processing tool for Excel on the Mac market, the software helps users eliminate repetitive tasks through automation of printing and professional PDF output.

The new version introduces support for the recently released macOS 10.14 Mojave and is offered as a free update to the licensed users. While BatchOutput XLS is fully compatible with the new Dark Mode, the app currently preserves its original appearance. A dark appearance will be introduced in the future.

“I have enjoyed BatchOutput XLS for years now,” says Steve Nelson Martin of New Hope Foundation in Beijing, China. “It has really been a huge help for me to process hundreds of Excel documents into various PDF reports.”

In addition to batch printing, BatchOutput XLS allows to carry out professional PDF production directly from Excel, helping users simplify and streamline the conversion process. BatchOutput XLS is the only app on the market that provides Excel users with advanced PDF creation options:

-Print and export multiple Excel documents to PDF with a click of a button.

-Split Excel workbooks into single PDF worksheets.

-Variable PDF file names based on user name, date, batch number and other values.

-Reduce PDF file size and optimize documents for web, print or mobile devices.

-Encrypt and password-protect PDF from unauthorized copying, printing and viewing.

-Change PDF color tone, brightness and other qualities.

BatchOutput XLS is a part of the Zevrix BatchOutput product family which also includes output automation solutions for Microsoft Word, PowerPoint, Adobe InDesign and PDF workflows.

Pricing and Availability:

BatchOutput XLS can be purchased for US$19.95 from Zevrix website, as well as from authorized resellers and Mac App Store. Trial is also available for download. BatchOutput XLS requires macOS 10.7-10.14 and Microsoft Excel 2008, 2011, 2016 or 2019.

