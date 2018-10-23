Coronary Stent Market Size, Share | Global Industry Report, 2018-2023

A stent is a medical device implanted in the body for treatment of cardiac abnormalities such as blocked blood vessels. In addition, stents are implanted in the oesophagus to allow the passage of food and beverages in patients suffering from oesophageal cancer. They are also inserted in the ureter to prevent obstruction of urine flow from kidney. Stents are generally made of metals, polymers, and natural bioabsorbable materials.

Europe Coronary Stent Market was worth USD 2.4 billion in 2018 and estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 7.2%, to reach USD 3.39 billion by 2023.

The increase in cardiovascular disorders is a prime reason for increasing demand for coronary stents. One of the major causes behind increasing cardiovascular conditions is the increased adoption of unhealthy lifestyle. Changing lifestyle, such as smoking, physical inactivity, and unhealthy diet is hampering the health of the heart. Aging population is another factor that is driving the growth of these products at a significant rate. Stringent regulations for product approval may cause a hindrance to the growth of the market.

The market for Coronary Stent is broadly categorized into type, mode of delivery, material type and End user. By type, the market is further segmented into bare metal stents, drug eluting stemts and bioabsorbable stents. The market is expected to be driven by bioresorbable stents, mainly in the polylactic acid material. However, drug eluting stents will continue to generate major revenue. By mode of delivery, it is further classified into balloon expandable stents and self expanding stents. By material, market is analysed under metallic stents and other stents. By end user, the market is divided into hospitals, cardiac centres and ambulatory surgical centres. On the basis of geography, the market is analysed under various regions namely U.K , Germany, Italy, France and Spain. Europe holds a considerable share in the global market and is expected to grow at a steady rate.

Key players in this market include Medtronic plc (Ireland), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.), Biosensors International Group, Ltd. (Singapore), BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG (Germany), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), TERUMO CORPORATION (Japan), STENTYS SA (France), MicroPort Scientific Corporation (China), Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. (India), Vascular Concepts (India), and Translumina GmbH (Germany).