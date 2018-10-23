LambdaTest adds support for iOS 12

LambdaTest has added support for newly launched iOS 12 for helping testers and developers test the website on latest iOS.

San Francisco, 23rd October 2018. LambdaTest, a globally renowned Cross Browser Testing platform today said that they have added the support for newly launched iOS 12 mobile operating system on their platform. This new feature will help testers and developers to perform cross browser testing of their website on the latest iOS following its announcement in 17th September, 2018.

While announcing the news, Mr. Asad Khan, Co-Founder & CEO LambdaTest said. “Our user are loyal to us because of the features we offer and also because of the speed at which we add new Operating Systems, Browsers, and Devices to our system. They know that if any update comes LambdaTest will be the first one to incorporate it and that is the trust we enjoys the most. In future as well, we will keep maintaining the same level of trust and offer nothing less but the best to our users.”

iOS 12 comes with an all new Safari that have new CSS and Text Features. The new OS and browser comes with new collection of fonts and have better support for WOFF2 and TTC files based font collections. There are changes in font-display features as well. New safari comes with support for the font-display CSS property that will help in declaratively controlling web-font loading behaviors. LambdaTest users can test the compatibility of their website on the said features in order to make their website pixel perfect in the new iOS.

Future plans:

LambdaTest aims at bringing the entire testing eco system on cloud and create an environment where testers and developers does not have to think about developing, maintaining and scaling the infrastructure.

Pricing & Availability:

LambdaTest offers a try before buy offer where all its features are offered free of cost to all for sixty minutes divided in 10 minutes session per login. User can also avail uninterrupted services at as low as $15 per month on a subscription basis.

For more Information contact:

Asad Khan

Founder & CEO

ceo@lambdatest.com

www.lambdatest.com