Nicholas Tomillon’s Debut Single “To My Father” Has Become a Hit on Spotify

Tuckahoe, Virginia, (October 23, 2018) – A singer-songwriter based in Virginia, Nicholas Tomillon was inspired by his own experiences in childhood to write and sing songs. His debut single “To My Father” came out in summer 2018, and has got a lot of acclaim and love. The song has been streamed more than 77,000 times on Spotify alone since its release.

The song, in his own words, has been born out of his turbulent relationship with his father for a long time. Tomillon has always felt that nothing that he does is actually right in his dad’s eyes. While writing this song, Tomillon dealt with his experiences with his father and got a better understanding of how those impacted him. The song helped him. He also loved the fact that many listeners messaged him daily to say how much they loved it; how they could relate to it and how it made them hopeful and understand that they are not the only one to have a bad relationship with their parent.

The success of the song is a proof that Tomillon has the talent to be a voice to look out for in genre-bending Pop. He writes his own tracks, and also produces them.

About Nicholas Tomillon:

Nicholas Tomillon is a singer cum songwriter based in Tuckahoe, Virginia. He is growing popular for his songs that have a blend of Hip Hop, Soul and Electro Pop.

