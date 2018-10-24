Alpha Thalassemia Market Innovative Treatments, Key Methodologies, Top Players Success Milestones and Forecasts to 2023

Global Alpha Thalassemia Market report examines the market position and viewpoint of the market globally, from various angles, such as key players, geological regions, types of treatment and diagnosis. And also cover the other information such as Alpha Thalassemia Market trends, Top players, chapter-wise Description followed by various user perceptions and Forecast till 2023.

Alpha thalassemia Global Market – Competitive Analysis

The key prominent players include are GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Celgene, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Lonza group, Acceleron Pharma, BlueBird Bio, Sangamo Biosciences and others are at the forefront of competition in the global alpha thalassemia market.

The other key players include Pharmaceuticals Inc, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc, Calimmune Inc, CRISPR Therapeutics, Editas Medicine Inc, Errant Gene Therapeutics LLC, Gamida Cell Ltd, Gilead Sciences Inc, Incyte Corp, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc, IRBM Science Park SpA, Johnson & Johnson, Kiadis Pharma NV, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, Merck & Co Inc, PharmaEssentia Corp, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc and Zydus Cadila Healthcare Ltd.

Market Scenario:

Thalassemia is a hereditary blood disorder in which a person’s body makes an abnormal form of hemoglobin, which is the protein molecule in red blood cells (RBCs), carrying oxygen. The disorder results in unwarranted damage to red blood cells, which leads to anemia. Anemia is a condition in which the body doesn’t have an adequate amount of normal and healthy red blood cells. There are majorly two types of thalassemia based on the proteins known as the Alpha thalassemia and the Beta thalassemia. There is also a third type viz. Sickle beta thalassemia, which is like a combination of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia.

Even though it is a rare genetic disorder, the number of people affected by it has been growing with time. While those with alpha thalassemia minor have hardly any threat to their life and only require an occasional blood transfusion to sustain, thalassemia major patients need to go for periodic transfusions for a sustained life. In case of infants, thalassemia major often leads to still birth or cause death shortly after the baby’s birth. Presently the only cure for alpha thalassemia is a bone marrow transplantation therapy, which is done mostly for severe cases of alpha thalassemia.

The global market for alpha thalassemia is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 8.8% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Intended Audience

• Alpha thalassemia drug Suppliers

• Alpha thalassemia drug Manufacturers

• Research And Development (R&D) Companies

• Medical Research Laboratories

• Academic Medical Institutes and Universities

Segments for Global Alpha Thalassemia Market:

The alpha thalassemia is segmented on the basis of type, diagnosis, treatment, and end-users. On the basis of the type, the market is segmented into hemoglobin Bart hydrops fetalis syndrome or Hb Bart syndrome (the more severe form), HbH disease, silent carrier state, and trait.

On the basis of the diagnosis, the market is segmented into perinatal testing, prenatal testing, and pre-implantation. Further, the perinatal testing sub-categorized into complete blood count (CBC) And DNA testing. The prenatal testing segment is divided into Prenatal Genetic Testing and Chorionic Villus Sampling.

On the basis of the treatment, the market is segmented into blood transfusions, iron chelation, bone marrow, or stem cell transplant, surgery and gene therapy.

On the basis of the end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals, biotechnological laboratories, diagnostic laboratories, educational research institutes, pharmaceutical industries and others.

Regional Analysis for Global Alpha Thalassemia Market:

Globally, the alpha thalassemia market comprises of Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is projected to hold the largest share followed by Europe. The testing market for alpha thalassemia has a growing trend in the countries with ethnic groups like Mediterranean countries, African countries and few countries in Asia Pacific. As migration has become more common, the population of alpha thalassemia can be seen rising in the developed countries as well. There are several prenatal tests available on the market to determine the possibility of alpha thalassemia including both invasive and non-invasive technique. A recent advancement in the testing of alpha thalassemia may determine the risk of the disease by in vitro examination of the embryo. Even though there are many such testing available in the market but lack of awareness leads to the negligence and delayed diagnosis of the diseased state.

Most commonly prone area for alpha thalassemia is Mediterranean countries, African countries, and Southeast Asian countries. Thalassemia trait almost affects 5% to 30% of the population in these ethnic groups. The growing population in these countries act as the drivers for the alpha thalassemia testing kit market. A number of factors such as high implementation cost of sophisticated clinical and preclinical imaging systems, High cost of maintenance, the low life span of accessories used, are restricting the growth of the global imaging market.

