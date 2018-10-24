Automotive Center Console Market boosting the growth through 2026

The automotive center console is a storage compartment situated within the center front portion of a vehicle. In between the front passenger seat and driver’s seat the center console is located. The center console portion begins from dashboard and seamlessly integrates with the transmission panel and ends up in between the driver and front passenger seats. It is utilized in completely different patterns looking on the type of vehicle or class of the vehicle. The automotive center console accommodates many options like controllers, storage pods, charging ports, audio controls, and even displays are placed in center console. In some vehicles, the storage pods within the center console have a temperature adjustment feature, to keep eatables and beverages at a selected temperature.

The global automotive center console market seeing noteworthy development, as the automobile sector is extending at an impressive pace and some prominent players in the vehicle market are upgrading their ability of production. Rise in demand for extravagance and superior vehicles is likewise foreseen to fuel the automotive center console market amid the forecast period. Innovative improvements in the automobile division enable makers to complete innovative work and make safe, better and advance center consoles. Increase in mobility and adaptation of electronics in automobiles, keeping in mind the end goal to build comfort and give new accessories, is also projected to boost the center console market during the forecast period. Utilization of smart glass technology in the center console is a key trend that is relied upon to help the market in the near future.

However, a developing preference for connecting front slang seat may limitation the development of the automotive center console market during the forecast period. As the front passenger seat and driver seat will be connected at that point space for the center console will lessen.

The global automotive center console market can be segmented based on vehicle type, sales channel, and region. Based on vehicle type, the automotive center console market can be bifurcated into passenger vehicle, commercial vehicle, and electrical vehicle. Besides, the passenger vehicle segment can be partitioned into the hatchback, sedan, a SUV. Passenger vehicles are furnished with several smart components, like smart controllers, which give access to several cabin features. Due to increase in demand for passenger vehicles the demand of center console market is expected to expand during the forecast period. Technological advancements in commercial vehicles are anticipated to boost the automotive center console market during the forecast period.