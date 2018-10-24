Enjoy Luxurious Living at Godrej Crest Greater Noida

Godrej Crest Greater Noida is an integral part of a massive township being developed by Godrej Properties in a strategic location in Greater Noida. It is a property that speaks of beautiful and luxurious residential villas located amidst splendidly landscaped gardens and lush green surrounding. It is probably one of the best development properties in Greater Noida promising fresh air, great warmth and superb luxuries that are good for the health and the well-being of the people of these modern times.

Godrej Golf Link Crest is widely known for its luxurious 9-hole golf course offering that has been specifically developed for golf enthusiasts. It is this massive golf course that serves as one of the most exclusive features of this undertaking. International standards of quality have been maintained for designing this golf course. It is probably a luxury for the residents to avail at Golf Link Crest.

The entire project is spread over an area of 100 acres. It has 3 BHK, 4 BHK and 5 BHK flats on offer for the home seekers in Greater Noida. It is a place where people can have the best of Mother Nature close to their home while calming their senses away from the hustle and bustle of the city. It is a one-of-a-kind construction in Noida and the seventh marvellous development by the Godrej Group. Amenities available at this complex include gymnasium, swimming pool, landscaped garden, play area, sports facility, meditation center, club house, power backup, day care center, car parking and open space. Special emphasis has been laid on the natural beauty and the ambience and luxuries of this complex. It is one of the best residential units for high paid and even the middle class individuals who want to have comfortable and luxurious living experiences in Greater Noida.

