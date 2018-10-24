Lead-Acid Battery Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast 2018 – 2025

Lead acid battery is considered to be one of the oldest type of rechargeable batteries that has low energy to volume ratio and a very low energy to weight ratio altogether. Expansion of the automotive business in China, India, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, Indonesia, and Germany is expected to drive industry growth. Moreover, expanding use of energy stockpiling frameworks and UPS in businesses including mining, oil and gas, atomic power, gas turbine, construction, hospitality, banking, manufacturing, and off-grid renewable is anticipated to drive lead acid battery demand over the forecast period. The developing interest for stationary lead acid batteries in off-network sustainable source of energy is anticipated to augment market growth.

Minimal effort combined with reliable performance is foreseen to drive the development on a later stage. However, high lead content in the product can cause environmental disturbances and is relied upon to limit development. Furthermore, the low energy density of these items is foreseen to confine development. Nonetheless, the expanding interest for alternatives, for example, lithium ion battery in vehicles is probably going to posture challenges for growth in the future.

