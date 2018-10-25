Application Of Steel Pipe In New Energy Automobile Industry

There are also a lot of applications for ssaw steel pipe in automobiles. Stainless steel pipes are mainly used in automobile exhaust systems, accounting for more than 1/2 of the total amount of automotive stainless steel, 80% of which is ferritic stainless steel. The exhaust gas generated by the automobile engine finally flows out of the muffler through the exhaust gas intake pipe, the front pipe, the hose, the converter, and the center pipe. The exhaust steel system commonly used steel grades are 409L, 436L and so on. Automotive mufflers mainly use stainless steel welded pipes. It is estimated that the stainless steel pipe used in automobiles accounts for about 1.5% of the total amount of stainless steel pipe used by downstream users, while the ratio of spiral pipe and welded pipe is about 2:1.

In addition, the spiral pipe is used for the rear axle of the chassis, and the steel pipe for the front axle assembly of the chassis has a shaft sleeve, a bearing sleeve, and a brake pedal. The pipes for cooling air conditioning systems mainly include cooling water pipes, air conditioning pipes, and sensor pipes. Special requirements for steering dampers include steel pipes for cylinders and steel pipes for liquid storage pipes. Hollow shaft tubes are used in the drive train. The seat tube is mainly used for the seat frame. Ultra high strength steel pipe for side door anti-collision bars. It can be seen that steel pipes are widely used in automobiles.

High-strength fasteners for automobiles are also made of stainless steel seamless steel tubes. According to industry insiders, cars are equipment-type products, fasteners are one of the key components of automobiles, and the average amount of fasteners for passenger cars (complete vehicles) is about 37 kg. The domestic supply of high-strength fasteners for cars in China is less than 25%, and most of them are purchased from abroad. At present, many domestic enterprises are optimistic about this market and are committed to the development of stainless steel seamless pipes. According to industry analysts, China’s automobile production and sales situation is expected to be better than that in 2011, with a vehicle growth rate of 5%. In 2012, the amount of steel consumed in the automotive industry is expected to reach 45 million tons (40 million tons in 2011), of which about 800,000 tons of steel pipes.

In the future, the hybrid system will be developed rapidly as a transition solution. Therefore, new energy vehicles also need spiral tubes. Even pure electric vehicles still need steel pipes, such as seamless steel pipes for electric vehicle shock absorption. Some automobile manufacturers have developed a steel tube frame for a utility model electric four-wheeled vehicle. The frame of the frame of the automobile, the sub-frame, the double longitudinal beam, the front upper bracket and the rear upper bracket are fixedly connected by steel pipes to form a whole.

Many domestic steel pipe manufacturers have developed electric vehicle shock-absorbing steel pipes and cold-rolled steel pipes for electric vehicles. The cold-rolled steel pipes for electric vehicles have high mechanical properties, so the chemical composition and elongation properties of raw materials are relatively high. At present, the specifications of electric vehicle shock-absorbing steel tubes and cold-rolled steel tubes for electric vehicles are mainly concentrated in the small diameter range.