Diabetic Retinopathy Market Analysis of Top Players, Share, Growth, Region Wise, Application and Forecasts by 2023

Eye diseases in diabetic patients are known as diabetic retinopathy. High blood sugar levels lead to the damage of the blood vessels in the retina. This results in the swelling and leakage of blood vessels or the blood vessels may close, thereby stopping blood from passing through. Sometimes, abnormal growth of new blood vessels is found on the retina. Blurred vision, dark or empty areas in your vision, spots or dark strings floating in the vision (floaters), impaired color vision, and vision loss are various symptoms of diabetic retinopathy. Vitreous hemorrhage, retinal detachment, glaucoma, and blindness are various complications associated with diabetic retinopathy, which may further lead to vision loss. The disease can be prevented by managing diabetes, controlling blood glucose levels, attention to vision changes, and many other methods in order to avoid vision impairment or vision loss.

The global diabetic retinopathy market is driven by the increasing prevalence of diabetes, rising awareness about diabetic retinopathy, and availability of treatment in the market. Furthermore, the increasing demand for diagnostic tests for the early diagnosis of diabetic retinopathy drives the growth of the market. However, the growth of the market is restrained by inaccuracy in a diagnostic test and lack of awareness about diagnosis and treatment of the diseases among the geriatric population, especially in developing countries across the globe. Diabetic Retinopathy Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

Get Exclusive Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5792

Global Diabetic Retinopathy Market – Key Players

Novartis AG (Germany), Bayer (Germany), Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (U.S.), ThromboGenics (U.S.), Actavis Plc (U.K.), Sirnaomics (U.S.), Genentech (U.S.), Alimera Sciences (U.S.), Glycadia Pharmaceuticals (U.S.), Ampio Pharmaceuticals (U.S.), Kowa Group (Japan), BCN Peptides (Spain), and others.

Intended Audience

Medical Device Manufacturers

Medical Device Suppliers

Medical Research Laboratories

Research and Development (R&D) Companies

Market Research and Consulting Service Providers

Potential Investors

Global Market Diabetic Retinopathy – Segmentation

The global diabetic retinopathy market is segmented on the basis of type, diagnosis, treatment, indication, and end-user.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy and proliferative advanced diabetic retinopathy.

On the basis of diagnosis, the market is segmented into fluorescein angiography and optical coherence tomography.

On the basis of treatment, the market is segmented into laser treatment, anti-VEGF Therapy, vitrectomy, and others. The laser treatment is further segmented into focal laser treatment and scatter laser treatment.

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, diagnostic centers, research institutes, and others.

Access complete TOC @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/diabetic-retinopathy-market-5792

Global Diabetic Retinopathy Market – Regional Analysis

The American diabetic retinopathy is the largest across the globe and is driven by the diagnostic imaging and increasing focus on early diagnosis of diseases. The U.S. is the largest market in North America which is driven by the increasing number of diabetic patients becoming aware of the diagnosis and treatment of diabetic retinopathy and the increasing demand for diagnostic tests in hospitals and clinics. Further, people in Americas are now getting aware of the prevention of the disease thereby avoiding further complications. The presence of major players and emphasis on preventive care also stimulate the growth of the market. Canada is expected to be the fastest growing market with the increasing number of diagnostic and treatment services. South America also exhibits tremendous growth opportunities in the market.

The European diabetic retinopathy market is driven by the increasing patient population and availability of treatment options for diabetes. Furthermore, the increasing emphasis on diabetes management and the rising importance of early diagnosis and treatment of the disease among the general population are also expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period. The growth of the market in Germany, the largest contributor to the market growth, is driven by huge investments in research and development on lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, obesity, and others.

In Asia Pacific, the market growth is boosted by various factors such as high prevalence of chronic diseases such as obesity, diabetes, and others and presence of a huge geriatric population in countries such as China. Furthermore, the diabetic population in China and India has created a demand for diagnosis and treatment of diabetic retinopathy, thereby accelerating the market growth. Other factors affecting the growth of the market in Asia Pacific are lifestyle changes, obesity, and sedentary lifestyle of people.

The market in the Middle East and Africa determines a steady growth with the increasing demand for diabetes management and rising number of diagnostic services. Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (U.A.E.) are the largest contributors to the growth of the market in the Middle East.

Major Table of Content

Chapter 1. Report Prologue

Chapter 2. Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.2.1 Research Objective

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

Chapter 3. Research Methodology

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

Chapter 4. Market Dynamics

TOC Continued….

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: salesteam@marketresearchfuture.com