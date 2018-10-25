GalaTravels is pleased to welcome Air New Zealand as its newest Airline Partner

Toronto, Canada (October 25, 2018) – A Canadian travel industry leader, Gala Travels has announced its newest airline partner. The company which specializes in the cheapest international airfares, hotels, all-inclusive vacations, tours and cruises is pleased to add Air New Zealand to its large inventory of major carriers. Named winners of the Consumer Choice Award in the Greater Toronto Area for the third year running, Gala Travels is a one stop shop for all your travel needs. The company’s multilingual staff prides itself on excellent customer service whether you’re looking for exceptional travel deals for flights, vacations, cruises, tours, group travel or hotel accommodation to suit any budget.

This is good news for travellers to New Zealand, Australia, the Pacific and beyond looking for affordable international air tickets.

According to Gala Travels, “With over 2 million satisfied customers, we are pleased to announce our new partnership with Air New Zealand, offering cheaper fares with world renowned Kiwi service. We are confident travellers will find our all-inclusive pricing is the most competitive for those looking to travel to New Zealand and the Australasia Pacific region”.

Fly Air New Zealand and experience its famous Kiwi hospitality! To learn more about Gala Travels, and to book a low-cost flight for leisure or business, speak with one of Gala Travels’ travel specialists by calling +1 866 458 4252 or visit galatravels.com today.

About GalaTravels.com:

Gala Travels is a family owned and operated travel agency/consolidator. We have been serving Canadian travellers since 1979. Our affiliations include the International Air Transportation Association (IATA), Better Business Bureau (BBB A+ rating), Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) and the Travel Industry Council of Ontario (TICO). The company prides itself on offering international air fares at the lowest prices available coupled with exceptional personalized customer service.

