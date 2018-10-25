New reports examine the Residential security markets

The future of global Residential security market is predicted to be attractive with increasing number of threats in the residential sector across the globe. As per the study, the market is estimated to reach above USD 67,000 million by 2024. On the account of substantial development in technologies, such as Internet of Things (IoT), adoption of cloud based security technologies and rapid increase in demand for advanced security solutions, like alert systems and wireless locks, this market is gaining more traction.

Lucrative opportunities which firms a positive future of the global Residential security market includes the introduction of predictive intelligence in Residential security solutions, and growth in the do it yourself (DIY) security solutions. Emerging trends which promises a continuous growth of the global Residential security market comprises of rapid emergence of the wireless residential security which act as a status trend in many developing regions.

Key Stakeholders

• Security Equipment Providers

• Industrial & Home Security Providers

• Software & Hardware Providers

• Electrical & Electronic Device Suppliers

• Telecommunication Providers

• Cloud Service Providers

• Professional & Managed Service Providers

• Real Estate Builders

• Safety Standard Providers

• Investors

Research Summary

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the key findings of the report “Global Residential Security Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2024” are:

• As per the research, sale of security cameras was highest amongst other residential security products. Further, security camera segment is expected to continue with its highest revenue contribution during the forecast period. Security cameras are one of the fundamental devices for Residential security, which are purchased by every Residential owner who wants to immune their property against unexpected intrusions.

• Among various solutions, demand for audio visual surveillance segment witnessed the highest growth during 2014-2017. However, Residential integrated security segment is anticipated to lead the market with highest growth rate, during the forecast period. Among smart locks, electronic door locks contributed highest revenue to the global market, however, the sales of next generation wireless locks is expected to grow fastest in the coming years

• North America has been the largest market for Residential security due to mass adoption of Residential security solutions by the citizens, and an updated mindset for securing their Residential with security solutions

• Asia-Pacific is likely to grow fastest among all regions, during the forecast period. The anticipated growth of Asia-Pacific market is due to digitalization, advancement in new technologies, growth in security equipment industry, and increasing adoption of connected technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT) by Residential security providers in countries like India, China, and Singapore

• Several government initiatives like smart city projects, Asia-Pacific Residential security market has high propensity to witness a rapid growth in near future

Research Methodology

Extensive secondary research was conducted using paid data sources including Bloomberg, Factiva, Capital IQ, OneSource, and Hoovers. Additionally, several publicly-available data sources were used including journals, statistics articles, and industry associations. These data sources were used to gather relevant information to develop an understanding on the global residential security market. The research was conducted covering the desk research and primary research. Data sources used for primary research included online forums and blogs, CATI/CAWI, CAPI interviews, and video conferences. Additionally, interviews were conducted through connecting with various industry respondents including C-level executives, directors, divisional heads, regional heads, expert consultants, and independent consultants. The primary research was conducted to gain market insights from industry respondents and validate the gathered information through desk research.

Competitive Dynamics

The research states that the global Residential security market is highly competitive, with players developing new Residential security applications and smart security solutions. Some of the key players in the global Residential security ecosystem are Bosch Security Systems Inc, Honeywell Security Group, Alarm.Com, Allegion PLC, Ingersoll Rand, Nortek Security & Control LLC, United Technologies Corporation, Control4 Corporation, and Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter One: Research Objective

Chapter Two: Research Methodology

Chapter Three: Executive Summary

Chapter Four: Market Introduction

Chapter Five: Market Size and Forecast by Material

Chapter Six: Market Size and Forecast by Solution

Chapter Seven: Market Size and Forecast by Home Type

Chapter Eight: Market Size and Forecast by Geography

Chapter Nine: Market Competitiveness

Know more…

