InPreflight for Adobe InDesign Now Supports Creative Cloud 2019

Zevrix Solutions announces InPreflight Pro 2.11.29, a compatibility update to its document preparation solution for Adobe InDesign. Described as “delightfully simple to use” by Macworld magazine, InPreflight is an all-in-one solution to check InDesign documents for errors, automatically collect multiple files for output, and ship them to final destination. The new version adds support for the 2019 release of InDesign CC featured as part of Adobe Creative Cloud.

The new version of InPreflight adds support for the recently announced 2019 release of InDesign CC, featured as part of Adobe Creative Cloud. The update is offered free of charge to InPreflight users. The same version of InPreflight can be used with any release of InDesign from CS3 and later.

“InPreflight is very simple, it provides excellent display of document’s elements with full control over preflighting and file collection,” says Michael Anikst of Anikst Design in London, UK. “I am designing very big books on art, and InPreflight lets me keep all my documents in perfect order.”

InPreflight Pro provides a robust, affordable, reliable and easy-to-use solution for printers, service providers, ad agencies, and publishing houses. It offers the following key features:

Batch-packaging:

-Package multiple InDesign documents automatically.

-Collect all shared links into one folder, saving gigabytes of disk space and hours of production time.

Quality control:

-Quickly check InDesign fonts, colors and links for common errors.

-Create preflight presets for different projects.

-Uncover hidden issues such as image compression, embedded fonts and illegal link locations.

Graphic preflight reports:

-Print graphic reports and save them as PDF.

-Detailed paragraph styles report for typography professionals.

Pricing and Availability:

InPreflight Pro can be purchased from Zevrix website for US$99.95 (Studio version: $39.95), as well as from authorized resellers and Adobe Exchange. Trial version is available for download. Update is free for licensed users of version 2, and $50 from earlier versions. InPreflight requires macOS 10.7-10.14 and Adobe InDesign CS3-CC 2019.

About Zevrix Solutions

Located in Toronto, Canada, Zevrix Solutions provides productivity solutions for Adobe Creative Suite software, PDF and graphic file diagnostics and Microsoft Office on Mac OS. Zevrix Solutions is dedicated to helping professionals achieve more while doing less through automating their everyday tasks, producing error-free documents, saving disk space and cutting production costs. For more information, visit http://www.zevrix.com.