Anticoccidial Drugs Market Size & Share – Industry Trend and Forecast 2018 – 2026

Coccidiosis is a widespread disease caused by a single cell parasite that can be seen only with the help of a microscope. Every livestock species as well as wild animals can be infected by coccidiosis, which is particularly prevalent when animals or birds are grouped together in significant numbers. The disease results in lower egg production in chickens and is responsible for mortality in the flock. Commonly, three to four species of coccidian are responsible for the outbreak of the disease. The severity of the disease depends on the number of oocyte ingested and on the species of coccidia. Anticoccidial drugs are those entities that combat the progression of coccidiosis in animals or birds. Anticoccidials are administered in the feed to prevent disease and minimize the economic loss often associated with sub-acute infections. Prophylactic use of anticoccidial drugs is preferred many a times as most of the damage occurs before clinical signs become apparent.

Read Report Overview:https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/anticoccidial-drugs-market.html

The anticoccidial drugs market can be segmented based on action, drug entity, and region. In terms of action, the anticoccidial drugs market can be classified into coccidiostatic and coccidiocidal. Based on drug entity, the anticoccidial drugs market can be categorized into ionophores and synthetic anticoccidials. The ionophores segment can be further divided into monovalent, monovalent glycoside, and divalent. Ionophores are the fermentation products of fungi species. They are extensively used as anticoccidial agents. Salinomycin, lasalocid, and monensin are the most commonly used ionophores. In terms of geography, the anticoccidial drugs market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

North America accounts for a significant anticoccidial drugs market share in terms of revenue, due to a well-established infrastructure in immunological research, highly organized farming, increased demand for animal protein, high pet ownership, greater emphasis on prevention and wellness by veterinarians, and rise in spending on medicine. According to the USDA Economic Research Service, poultry is the fastest growing meat product in the organic products anticoccidial drugs market in the U.S.. The size of the poultry segment is around US$ 56 Mn. The segment expanded at an annual growth of 33% through 2008 (USDA, 2008). The high consumption of meat is expected to propel the anticoccidial drugs market in North America. Europe is a prominent region of the anticoccidial drugs market, owing to a highly developed health care industry, high government funding for the development of veterinary medicines, increased awareness among people, and high consumption of meat. The Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council (BBSRC) donated GBP 5.7 Mn for the development of poultry vaccines to the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine in December 2015.

Request Brochure of Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=49314

The anticoccidial drugs market in Asia Pacific is expanding at a robust pace due to high rate of development in veterinary medicines and increase in government initiatives. Nowadays, major pharmaceutical companies are outsourcing their drug development services to various countries such as China, Singapore, Malaysia, and India, which is eventually propelling the growth of the anticoccidial drugs market in this region. The global anticoccidial drugs market is witnessing considerable growth owing to a rise in disposable income of people in emerging countries. Disposable income is increasing in emerging countries such as India and China, which results in a change in lifestyle and high demand for animal protein foods such as meat, milk, etc.. Increase in disposable income is likely to boost demand for veterinary pharmacies. Middle East and Latin America are expected to be the prospective regions of the anticoccidial drugs market in the near future due to rapidly developing pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries.

Some of the major players operating in the anticoccidial drugs market are Bayer Animal Heath, Boehringer Ingelheim, Ceva Santé Animale, Elanco, Novartis Animal Health, Merck Animal Health, Merial, Virbac S.A., and Zoetis.

Request For TOC : https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=49314

About us:

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a U.S.-based provider of syndicated research, customized research, and consulting services. TMR’s global and regional market intelligence coverage includes industries such as pharmaceutical, chemicals and materials, technology and media, food and beverages, and consumer goods, among others. Each TMR research report provides clients with a 360-degree view of the market with statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact us:

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany

NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/