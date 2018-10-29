Glycated Hemoglobin Testing Market Demand, Trends and Forecast 2017-2025

Glycated Hemoglobin Testing Market: Introduction

Glycated Hemoglobin, which is also referred as Glycohemoglobin is a combination of hemoglobin and glucose formed within the blood cells. Glycated hemoglobin test is carried out at certain time intervals to monitor the level of hemoglobin A1c levels in patients suffering from diabetes.

Request a Sample @ https://www.insightsandreports.com/request-sample/299

Market Dynamics:

Glycated Hemoglobin Testing market is anticipated to grow over the forecast period, due to rising prevalence of diabetes among all age groups worldwide. According to International Diabetes Federation (IDF), in 2017, around 425 million adults were reported to be living with diabetes. According to IDF’s estimate, by 2045 the number of people suffering from diabetes is expected to reach 629 million, which indicates that advanced testing methods and devices are required to monitor the sugar level in diabetic patients. Growing geriatric population, coupled with poor dietary intake and inappropriate lifestyle are fueling the number of diabetic patients, which will further boost the growth of Glycated hemoglobin testing market. Furthermore, rising governmental initiatives to spread knowledge and awareness about diabetes and free health check-up programmes conducted by governmental organization is expected to fuel the growth of Glycated hemoglobin testing market. However, high cost of Glycated hemoglobin tests and lack of awareness towards preventive diabetic tests are some of the reasons that can hinder the growth of Glycated hemoglobin testing market.

By Technology:

On the basis of technology, Ion-exchange high performance liquid chromatography testing method is expected to hold the major revenue share in Glycated hemoglobin testing market, due to its higher adaptation by testing laboratories. Development of fully integrated HPLC testing embedded on hematology automation platform reduces the testing time as well as labour required significantly. Furthermore the added advantage of CHb detection along with the use of HPLC makes it a better option for research organizations and laboratories. Immunoassay method is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the global Glycated hemoglobin testing market, due to its ease of operation and affordability.

By Product Type:

Multi-functional testing equipments are expected to dominate the Glycated hemoglobin testing market over the forecast period due to the versatility offered by them. Multi-functional testing equipments can not only calculate Glycated hemoglobin present in the blood, but can also calculate the level of other blood components such as blood glucose and cholesterol, that have significant impact on Glycated hemoglobin. Multifunctional testing equipments are cost effective as they serve a number of purposes.

By End-Use:

Hospitals are expected to be the largest end-users for Glycated hemoglobin testing market over the forecast period, due to increase in preference of people to visit hospitals for regular health check-up and Glycated hemoglobin tests as they are more reliable. Low testing cost in government hospitals will encourage more patients to visit in these hospitals, which will further escalate the growth of Glycated hemoglobin testing market.

Regional Insight:

North America is anticipated to hold the largest revenue share in global Glycated hemoglobin testing market over the forecast period, due to rising number of diabetic patients in this region. According to the National Diabetes Statistics Report 2017, 30.3 million (approximately 1 in 10) Americans were reported to have diabetes. Increased governmental investment in improving healthcare facility in North America and launch of programmes such as Diabetes Prevention Program (DPP) is fueling the growth of Glycated hemoglobin testing market in the region. Presence of prominent market players such as Abbott Laboratories and Alere Inc. that are manufacturing advanced testing kits for the measurement of Glycated hemoglobin present in blood is further boosting the growth of Glycated hemoglobin testing market.

Competitive Landscape

Key companies operating in global Glycated Hemoglobin Testing market include Bayer AG, Abbott Laboratories, Roche Holdings AG, Alere Inc., EKF Diagnostics, Daiichi Biotech, Tosoh Bioscience, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Human Diagnostics, Ceragem Medisys, Trinity Biotech, Arkray, TaiDoc Technology, Randox Laboratories, and Siemens Healthcare. Key players operating in Glycated hemoglobin testing market are focusing on demonstration and launch of advanced products in order to maintain their prominence in the market. For instance, in July 2018, EKF Diagnostics, a global manufacturer of POCT devices, announced that the company will be highlighting its new Glycated Albumin (GA) assay kit at the prestigious AACC 2018 (AACC is the world’s largest exposition for clinical laboratory products) Clinical Lab Expo.

Browse Report @ https://www.insightsandreports.com/industry-reports/glycated-hemoglobin-testing-market

About Us:

Insights and Reports is a research and consulting group assisting the clients with 360-degree insights with real time qualitative and quantitative information. The Insights and Reports team is valued for continuous client-oriented services. Our data scientists monitor the markets pertaining to their expertise on a daily basis with the help of 150+ analysts to back them with accurate market studies.

Contact Us:

Insights And Reports

2201 Cooperative Way #600,

Herndon, VA 20171, USA.

Tel: +1 703 574 4447

Email: sales@insightsandreports.com