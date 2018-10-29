Key Opinion Leader Management Market Detailed Analytical Overview by 2026

Key opinion leaders (KOLs) are influential, trustworthy thought leaders who are held in high esteem. In the current scenario of the healthcare industry, an organization’s success is related to its ability to build, maintain, and manage relationships with KOLs. KOLs play a crucial role in educating the medical and scientific communities and in building awareness regarding the latest key developments in medical technology.

A KOL dashboard is used for identification and monitoring a KOL. KOLs play an important role in the complex and competitive scenario of companies, especially in healthcare marketing. KOLs help in influencing the perception and opinion of various stakeholders in a company.

Key Opinion Leader Management Market: Drivers & Restraints

KOL has emerged as an individual business discipline which is similar to CRM. KOL management is an essential component in marketing. Companies experience an increased influence and adoption at the global, national, and regional levels, by managing KOL relationships effectively for the future of company products and market expansion. The most prominent KOLs are usually expensive. KOL management in healthcare is challenging.

Leading KOL physicians are frequently over-marketed to by many sources. Laws such as the Sunshine Act demand transparency and restrict large payments to physician KOLs. KOLs help in critical decisions such as drug prescriptions for their patients, as the KOL physicians advice on specific drugs based on their knowledge.

Key Opinion Leader Management Market: Segmentation

The global key opinion leader management market is classified on the basis of therapeutic area, region.

Based on therapeutic area type, the global key opinion leader management market is segmented into the following:

Anesthesiology

Cardiology

Dentistry

Gastroenterology

Obstetrics & Gynecology

Oncology

Ophthalmology

Orthopedics

Others (Hematology, Immunology, Nephrology, Dermatology, Endocrinology, Infectious Diseases, Neurology, Urology)

Key Opinion Leader Management Market: Overview

KOL management gives a 360-degree view of KOL influence and activity, alongwith the ability to see what KOLs are saying about their products and their competitor products. KOL performance can also be monitored regularly to check how an influencer aids in product sales, and spending of a KOL. KOLs play an important role for several companies particularly, pharmaceutical companies.

A reliable KOL management process, provides benefits such as the ability to reduce cycle time for widening a pool of KOLs, understanding and tracking of campaign effectiveness conducted by an individual KOL, differentiate KOLs based on their influence to alter strategic decisions related to spending and so on.

Key Opinion Leader Management Market: Region wise Overview

Geographically, global key opinion leader management market is classified into regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, Middle East and Africa (MEA).KOL management involves KOL identification process, ranking methodology, and ability to combine traditional and social footprints of influencers across therapeutic areas, regions and languages. The expenditure on shaping influence is high.

Companies need to understand influence as it is a potential marketing tool. KOLs possess a unique credibility, as their validity is important due to years of industry experience and medical affiliations. As a result, healthcare companies particularly in the developed countries of North America and Western Europe have begun relying heavily on KOLs to help establish the knowledge base about their drugs and expand their markets throughout all stages of life-cycle management.

Key Opinion Leader Management Market: Key Players

The key players in global key opinion leader management market are Genpact Limited, KOL, LLC, SAAMA TECHNOLOGIES, Cognizant, RELTIO to name a few.