Photo Editing Gets Personal Touch with Facial Recognition in Flagship ACD Systems Software

VICTORIA, BC (September 20, 2018) – ACD Systems releases the latest version of their flagship photography program, ACDSee Photo Studio Ultimate 2019. With ACDSee Photo Studio Ultimate 2019, users can manage, catalog, and edit their photos in a seamless workflow – no importing required. Renowned for its organizational capabilities, parametric editing, and performance-based adjustment layers, ACDSee Photo Studio Ultimate 2019, now features facial recognition, flexible color control, and much more.

‘We’re excited to provide our users with this personalized way of finding photos. You may not remember when or where, but often you remember the people. With Face Detection and Facial Recognition, ACDSee takes the burden and tedium out of searching and identifying individuals in photos,’ said Mark Cosgrove, ACD Systems’ Director of Production.

ACDSee Photo Studio Ultimate 2019’s Face Detection & Facial Recognition tool allows users to categorize the people in their photo collection. Once they have assigned a name to a face, ACDSee will automatically detect matching faces in the browsed folders and assigns the name accordingly, saving the user from a laborious naming process.

New Features

– Face Detection & Facial Recognition: automatically identifies faces and assigns names to the detected faces

– Develop mode brushes: now including brushable Vibrance, White Balance, Color Overlay, Color EQ (Saturation, Brightness, Hue, and Contrast), and Tone Curves

– Color LUTs: import and apply Color LUTs in Edit mode

– Support for HEIF: decodes this high efficiency media container format for images and image sequences

– Presets: can import and export Develop and Edit mode presets

– ACDSee Actions: can import and export actions

– Luminosity Selection: creates selections based on the brightness in images

Added RAW Support

– Canon EOS 2000D (EOS Rebel T7, EOS Kiss X90, EOS 1500D)

– Canon EOS 4000D (EOS Rebel T100, EOS 3000D)

– Nikon 1 S2

– Nikon Z7

– Panasonic FZ-83

– Panasonic LUMIX ZS200 (DC-TX2, DC-TZ200, DC-TZ202, DC-TZ220, DC-ZS220)

– Pentax K-S2

– Pentax KP

– Sony A7 III (ILCE-7M3)

– Sony RX100 VI (DSC-RX100M6)

To view the complete list of new features and improvements, please see the ACDSee Photo Studio Ultimate 2019 release notes: http://acdsee.com/en/support/photo-studio-ultimate-2019/release-notes/2019-0

Availability and Pricing

ACDSee Photo Studio Ultimate 2019 is available for a lifetime license for $149 or through a subscription starting at $69/year, which provides users access to regular updates and upgrades. The program is currently only available for Windows-based computers. http://www.acdsee.com/en/products/photo-studio-ultimate