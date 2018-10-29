SISTec Civil Department is organizing the workshop

SISTec-Department of Civil Engineering is conducting Workshop on recent trends in earthquake resistant design of buildings at SISTec

#Date: 1st Nov – 3rd Nov 2018

#Time: 10 AM onwards

This Workshop is to familiarise young civil engineers with

-Various aspects of an earthquake resistant built environment

-Fundamentals of earthquake engineering

-Recent advancements in earthquake resistant design

-Modern methods to ensure the safety of the built environment.

Register yourself before 30th Oct 2018

