Global Natural Refrigerants Market Forecast Report 2018-23 | TechSci Research

TechSci Research has been effectively engaged with offering far reaching market research information concerning different perspectives which are related to industrial reference and financial specialist utility. This specific research report titled “Global Natural Refrigerants Market, By Type (Ammonia Refrigerant, CO2 Refrigerant, Hydrocarbon Refrigerant and others), By Application (Commercial Refrigeration, Stationary Air-Conditioning, Domestic Refrigeration, Mobile Air-Conditioning and Others), By Company and By Geography, Forecast & Opportunities, 2023” has been added to the wide online database of TechSci Research which talks about the present and in addition future market situation. Seekers can get to information related with market volume, regional expanse as well as competitive landscape in the Global Natural Refrigerants Market. With the end goal to study development patterns of the market, this study also centres around market elements, which discusses drivers, restraints, and opportunities to impact the concerned market amid the period until 2018 to 2023.

Global Natural Refrigerants Market is projected to reach USD 1,422.25 Million in 2023, at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period owing to its various properties like low leakage rate, lower refrigerant cost than fluorocarbons and higher energy efficiency. Natural refrigerants are used in industrial refrigeration systems for cooling, condensing, and storage of reactive chemicals. Moreover, growing commercial sector and growing automotive industry further drives the natural refrigerants market. Europe & CIS region dominated the market in 2017 and APAC region is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period owing to growing environmental concerns and emission regulations.

Some of the leading players in the Global Natural Refrigerants Market are The Linde Group, Airgas Inc., Sinochem Group, Engas Australasia, Harp International Ltd., Puyang Zhongwei Fine Chemical Co. Ltd., A-Gas International, GTS S.P.A., Hychill Australia Pvt. Ltd., A.S. Trust and Holdings etc.

