How To Book Food In Train

TRAVOFOOD an e-catering company start-up started operations from Bareilly in mid- 2017 by Abhishiekh Maheshwari, Bachelor of Engineer and MBA guy ,a foodies, travel enthusiast & serial entrepreneur, to provide better & hassle free Food and travel services round the clock to customers through its authorized Restaurant/Hotels across Pan India. Passengers can place the order through IRCTC’s & TRAVOFOOD’s website, mobile app, whatapps or call to our customer care number.

TRAVOFOOD works in such way that passengers get fresh & good quality food in train during your journey. TRAVOFOOD is strategic business partner of Poona Auto & Miniature Bulb Industries [PAMBI], which authorize from IRCTC as “online food in train

Indian Railways today, operating at scale of 23 million daily passengers traveling on average, is by far the largest railway eco system in the entire world. Travelling in Indian Train and Hunger always knot their toes like Fast Friends. TRAVOFOOD, work on the module to fulfil the hunger of our lovable Foodies like” Choti Choti and Bari Bari Bhukh Bye Bye” in running Train on their respective seats throughout India via handpicked, tested Restaurants /Hotels. Railway Passengers can enjoy and place order through IRCTC (website,apps), TRAVOFOOD (Website ,apps ),Calls or whatapps any cuisines veg food in train and non veg food in train, North Indian, South Indian, Gujarati, Chinese, Continental, Italian, Biryani, Pizza , Fast foods , Sweets, Ice cream etc. for him/herself, family & friends. TRAVOFOOD provides special arrangement for Jain food in train

Our customer care always welcome Suggestions and ready to serve customize cuisines for Bulk book meal in train at your respective seat/berth. Foodies/passengers can also gift the Food to their family/friends just by entering PNR in our robust and certified system.

TRAVOFOOD assure you best, timely and hygienic food delivery in running train with the motto “VISIT AGAIN”.

