Jordan Plastic Pipes and Fittings Market Outlook to 2022: Ken Research

The report titled “Jordan Plastic Pipes and Fittings Market Outlook to 2022 – By Type of Pipes (UPVC, PVC and CPVC, PE and Others) and Type of End Use Applications (Irrigation, Water Supply and Sewage, Plumbing, Chemical and Oil and Others)” covers market overview, value chain, manufacturing process and ecosystem of plastic pipes and fittings market in Jordan. The report covers plastic pipe market segmentation by type of pipes (UPVC, PE, CPVC and others), by end user applications (water supply and sewage, plumbing, irrigation, chemical & oil and others), by market structure (organized and unorganized) and by domestic manufacturing and import. Snapshot on Middle East plastic pipe and fittings market including overview, market size (2012-2017), market segmentation (by type of pipes, by market structure and by end user applications), market size future outlook (2017-2023E) and market segmentation future outlook (2023E). The report also covers investment model for setting up a plastic pipe factory, factors affecting pricing, common manufacturing standards, buying decision parameters, issues and challenges, growth drivers, Porter’s five force analysis and import and export scenario. The report also covers competition landscape (competition stage and parameters of competition) and major plastic pipes and fittings manufacturers in Jordan (World Plastic Pipes, Farhat Plastics, IPCO, Universal, Specialized Co. for Plastic Industries, Altayseer, Omoush Group (Al-Nahda), Engineering Plastic Industries and Al Rawand Plastic Industries).

The report concludes with future projections and analyst recommendations highlighting the major opportunities and cautions. The report is useful for manufacturers of plastic pipes and fittings and manufacturers of plastic resins to align their market centric strategies according to ongoing and expected trends in the future.

Jordan Plastic Pipes and Fittings Market Size

The Jordan plastic pipe industry is tending towards matured stage with a stable growth rate. In terms of revenue, the Jordan Plastic Pipes and Fittings market has registered a constant growth with positive CAGR in last five years (2012-2017). Owing to larger population concentration in cities like Amman, Irbid and Zarqa, majority of the demand from these cities comes from water supply, sewage and plumbing applications. From Jordan Valley, Wadi Arab, North East, Middle and South Ghor Region the demand for pipes is majorly for applications in agriculture and irrigation. The elaborate plans like the “Jordan Economic Growth Plan 2018-2022” and the “National Water Strategy 2016-2025” are aimed at improving the overall economy through infrastructural development, water resource management, reduction of public debt and the water deficit in the country.

Jordan Plastic Pipes and Fittings Market Segmentation

The demand for uPVC pipe dominated the Jordan plastic pipe market, followed by PE, CPVC, and other type of plastic pipes respectively. The demand for uPVC pipes is high owing to the vast application in irrigation, water supply, sewage and plumbing applications. PE pipes in Jordan majorly have their applications in manufacturing and mining applications. Jordan is classified as a semi-arid to arid region which presents a huge challenge of efficient water supply in the country. The demand of plastic pipes for water supply and sewage application is highest in the country followed by plumbing, industrial, irrigation and other application respectively. Organized players in the market include companies like World Plastics, Farhat Plastics, IPCO and other players which collectively dominated the market.

Competition Landscape

The market for plastic pipes and fittings in Jordan is largely concentrated with majority of the market dominated by only 5-6 players. The overall plastic pipes and fittings industry in Jordan has around 20-25 manufacturers. Major Pipe manufacturers include World Plastics, Farhat Plastics, IPCO and other players. With the closure of land borders with Syrian and Iraq, the competition for market share in the domestic market has intensified. However, Jordanian manufacturers are also exploring other markets in the Middle East and North African region, and in the coming years the market presence of these players in Yemen, Turkey, Egypt and other countries is likely to increase.

Jordan Plastic Pipes and Fittings Market Future Projections

The Jordan plastic pipe market is expected to grow with a positive CAGR from 2018-2022The primary demand is likely to originate from major cities like Amman, Irbid and Zarqa owing to the concentration of population. Regions like Al-Mafraq, Karak, Balqa and Aqaba will also witness surge in demand with the growth of various sectors like construction, manufacturing and agriculture in these regions. The IMF Extended Fund Facility Program (EFF) along with the Jordan Economic Growth Plan 2018-2022 (JEGP) are aimed at stabilizing the economy and provide a boost to industries like construction, manufacturing and the agriculture industry. The development of the Aqaba port as a key logistics hub, opening up borders with Iraq and investing in construction sector to develop school, hospital, and housing infrastructure to accommodate the surge in population are some of the steps that the government has in its EGP. Plans for development of water desalination plants are also being considered by the government. All these steps towards the development of various sectors will directly or indirectly help the plastic pipe and fittings industry to grow as well.

Key Segments Covered

By Type of Pipe

• uPVC

• PE

• CPVC

• Others (PP, ABS, PVDF, PB and others)

By Type of Market Structure

• Organized Market

• Unorganized Market

By Type of End User Application

• Water Supply and Sewage

• Plumbing

• Industrial

• Irrigation

• Others (Cable Protection- Telecom, power and electrical, Healthcare, HVAC and other Industries)

By Domestic Manufacturing and Imports

Key Target Audience

• Plastic Pipes and Fittings Manufacturers

• Plastic Resins Manufacturers

• Major Importers of Plastic Pipes and Fittings

• Private Equity Ventures

Time Period Captured in the Report:

2013-2017 – Historical Period

2018-2023 – Future Forecast

Major Companies Covered:

World Plastic Pipes, Farhat Plastics, IPCO, Universal, Specialized Co. for Plastic Industries, Altayseer, Omoush Group (Al-Nahda), Engineering Plastic Industries and Al Rawand Plastic Industries

Key Topics Covered in the Report

• Introduction on Jordan Plastic Pipes and Fittings Market

• Value Chain

• Manufacturing Process

• Stakeholders in the Market

• Market Size by revenue (2012-2017)

• Market Segmentation on the Basis of Types of Pipes, Type of Market Structure, Type of End User Application

• Factors Determining Prices of the Product

• Competitive Landscape in the Industry

• Shares and Company Profiles of Major Players in the Market

• Common Manufacturing Standards Used

• Growth Drivers

• Issues and Challenges

• Porter Five Forces Analysis

• Future Outlook for the market (2018-2022) including estimated market size in terms of revenue, market segmentation on the basis of type of pipes, type of market structure and type of end user application for the period

• Snapshot on Middle East Plastic Pipes and Fittings market including market size by revenue (2013- 2017), market segmentation on the basis of types of pipes, type if market structure, type of source and type of end user application

For more information on the research report, refer to below link:

https://www.kenresearch.com/manufacturing-and-construction/machinery-and-parts/jordan-plastic-pipes-fittings-market/170255-97.html

Related Reports

https://www.kenresearch.com/manufacturing-and-construction/machinery-and-parts/saudi-arabia-plastic-pipes-fittings-market/165954-97.html

https://www.kenresearch.com/manufacturing-and-construction/machinery-and-parts/bahrain-plastic-pipes-fittings-market/163822-97.html

https://www.kenresearch.com/manufacturing-and-construction/machinery-and-parts/india-plastic-pipes-fittings-market-forecast-2026-/154988-97.html

Contact Us:

Ken Research

Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications

sales@kenresearch.com

+91-9015378249