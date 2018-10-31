Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Market Potential Growth, Demand and Analysis of Key Players to 2025

31st October 2018 – A Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) is an individual electronic component that diverts extreme voltage to the ground or to neutral lines. A metal oxide varistor is also known as a surge-suppressor. These MOVs are mostly used to supply protection to electronic gadgets in case of high-peak pulse currents and high-energy surge transients, such as lightning, inductive-load switching, and electrostatic discharge.

MOV is the most normally used type of varistor. It is called so as the part is made from a mixture of zinc oxide and the other metal oxides similar to cobalt, manganese, and so on; and is kept intact connecting two electrodes that are basically metal plates. A diode junction is shaped between each boundary of the grain and its instant neighbor. Thus, an MOV is fundamentally an enormous number of diodes that are associated parallel to each other. They are designed to be in the parallel mode as it will have better energy handling ability. However, if the constituent is meant for as long as better voltage score, it is better to connect them in series.

Presently, the global market for MOVs is exhibiting a rising trend and is predictable to strengthen throughout the anticipated period. A significant advantage of MOVs over its alternatives such as laser diodes is its transmission of elevated connected energies at low cost. This is the key factor driving the growth of the global Market for MOVs. The other major factors fueling the growth of MOVs market are great scale industrialization, mass manufacture of electronic devices, growing defense electronics and aerospace markets, and the remarkable growth in the wireless communication devices.

Furthermore, the well-known worldwide growth of the power transmission and allocation electronics applications is expected to propel the market for MOVs during the forecast period. In addition, the mounting applications of medical electronics in both medical tests and scan market are anticipated to boost the global MOV market.

Though there are frequent elements propelling the growth of the global market for MOVs, there are convinced factors warning the market such as the price volatility of palladium over time, which is one of the chief raw materials used to manufacture MOVs. Price volatility of raw materials of MOVs can cause difficulties in completion of strategies by the MOV manufacturers. An additional factor that is held responsible for constraining the Global MOV market is its appropriateness to only high “clamping voltage”. This basically means that MOVs are suitable for conducting high connected energies at low cost. Thus, MOV manufacturers are unable to tap the market for low voltages. Global Metal Oxide Varistors market is segmented by type into Surface mount and disc.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

TDK Corporation

General Electric

KEMET Corporation

Dean Technology Inc.

Moda-Innochips Co. Ltd.

MDE Semiconductor Inc.

Centra Science Corp.

Amotech Corp.

Vishay Intertechnology Inc.

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Disc metal oxide varistor

Strap metal oxide varistor

Block metal oxide varistor

Ring metal oxide varistor

Others

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Automotive Electronics

Line Voltage Equipment

Wireless Handset Telecommunication

Industrial Power Electronics

Consumer Electronics

Lighting Ballasts

Others

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

