Chronic Plaque Psoriasis Therapeutics Market to Register Steady Expansion During 2017-2025

Psoriasis is an autoimmune disease which is characterized by scaly patches of skin with inflammation and causes excessive production of new skin cells. Presently, there are no long term therapeutics available for the treatment of psoriasis. Chronic Plaque psoriasis is the one of the most common type of psoriasis. This disease condition is associated with several risk factors such as infection, psychological stress and others. Diagnosis of chronic plaque psoriasis is based on clinical appearance, is the case is severe then biopsy is recommended by the healthcare professionals in order to distinguish it from other conditions such as seborrheic dermatitis, ichen simplex chronicus and others.

Increasing uptake of biological drugs is one of the major factor propelling the growth of the global chronic plaque psoriasis therapeutics market. Advances in inflammation and immunology research, introduction of innovative drugs and increased focus on the usage of combination therapies are further accentuating the demand for chronic plaque psoriasis drugs. Adverse side effects, however, side-effects associated with the treatment such as risk of skin cancer, headache, hair loss, suppression of immunity and others could pose a major threat to the global chronic plaque psoriasis therapeutics market. Ixekizumab, tofacitinib, baricitinib, tregalizumab, ponesimod, AbGn-168H, E-6201, briakinumab, adalimumab and others are some of the drugs currently in clinical trials for the treatment of chronic plaque psoriasis.

Geographically, North America forms the largest regional market for chronic plaque psoriasis therapeutics. In addition, developed countries such as Germany, France, Spain, Italy, the U.K and Japan accounts for the second largest share of the global chronic plaque psoriasis therapeutics market due to emergence of new formulations.

The key manufacturers engaged in developing the chronic plaque psoriasis therapeutics market include Abbvie, Inc., Novartis International AG, Pfizer, Inc., Merck & Co., Astelllas Pharma, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc and others.