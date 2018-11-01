A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis Global Food Preservatives Market. The report analyses the food preservatives market by Type (Antioxidants, Antimicrobials, Others), By Application (Bakery, Dairy Products, Meat & Poultry, Beverages, Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World) and By Country (U.S, Mexico, Canada, U.K, Germany, France, China, Japan, India, Rest of the world). The global food preservatives market has been assessed for the historical period of 2013-2017 and the forecast period of 2018-2023. Request free Sample of this Report @

According to Azoth Analytics research report “Global Food Preservatives Market: Analysis By Type (Antioxidants, Antimicrobials, Others), By Application (Bakery, Dairy Products, Meat & Poultry, Beverage, Others), By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): Forecast to 2023 – By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, ROW), By Country (U.S, Mexico, Canada, U.K, Germany, France, China, Japan, India, ROW)”, the global market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 4.93% during 2018 – 2023.

The segment of Antimicrobials followed by Antioxidants witnessed substantial growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years and in the forecast period due to rapidly increasing youth population, growing working women population and enhanced demand for ready to eat and quick to prepare food products by surging youth population across the globe coupled with rising per capita income. During 2018-23, Food Preservatives Market is anticipated to grow at an appreciable rate due to surge in the growing investment by major food preservatives manufacturers in retail outlets and innovating the products, rising per capita income, expanding economy and enhanced expenditure on food and beverages products by consumers. Amongst the regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest regional share in the global food preservatives market in 2018. Key factors driving the robust growth rate in Asia Pacific region include surging per capita income of consumers, presence of heavy consumer base backed with escalating investment by leading food manufacturers, changing lifestyle, growing urbanization etc. which are fuelling the demand of food preservatives in the market.

The report titled “Global Food Preservatives Market: Analysis By Type (Antioxidants, Antimicrobials, Others), By Application (Bakery, Dairy Products, Meat & Poultry, Beverage, Others), By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): Forecast to 2023 – By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, ROW), By Country (U.S, Mexico, Canada, U.K, Germany, France, China, Japan, India, ROW)” has covered and analysed the potential of Global Food Preservatives Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global Food Preservatives market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

