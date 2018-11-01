Global Security Analytics Market to reach a market size of $11.4 billion by 2022

According to a new report Global Security Analytics Market (2016-2022), the market is expected to attain a market size of $11.4 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 26.2% during the forecast period.
Global Security Analytics Market Revenue Trend, 2012-2022 ( In USD Billion)
Global Security Analytics Market Revenue Trend, 2012-2022 ( In USD Billion)
Rising security threats due to the use of laser targeted methods to breach security networks and regulatory frame work for adherence of standards are the factors driving the security analytics market. Growing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT), bring your own devices (BYOD), and rapid growth of deployment of web & cloud based business applications are an invitation for cyber criminals. The growing threat in the aforementioned applications is the factor leading to wide adoption of security services and eventually market growth.
Full Report: https://kbvresearch.com/global-security-analytics-market/
In 2015, Web security analytics holds the maximum share among different applications of security analytics. Considering the opportunity available for the adoption of Endpoint security analytics, the technology would find speedy adoption and is expected to witness highest CAGR of 28.5% in the market during the period 2016-2022.
Global Security Analytics Market Revenue Share by Region– 2015 (in %)
Global Security Analytics Market Revenue Share by Region– 2015 (in %)
Among the deployment type, cloud based deployment holds the dominant position in security analytics market. Government & defense sector has dominated the Security Analytics market and held a market share of around 20% in 2015. It & Telecom sector would witness highest CAGR of 28.9% during the forecast period (2016-2022).
Global Security Analytics Market Revenue Share by Application – 2022 (in %)
Global Security Analytics Market Revenue Share by Application – 2022 (in %)
The North America region contributed the largest revenue share to the market worldwide due to early adoption of technology, followed by Europe region. The Asia-Pacific region is seeking promising potential and would grow at a fastest CAGR of 31.4% during 2016-2022. In North America, U.S continues its dominance in this market with a market size of $819.5 million, in 2015. The Canada market is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate of 25.1% CAGR during the forecast period.
The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Security Analytics market have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles namely IBM Corporation, HP Enterprise Company, Oracle Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, Microsoft Corporation, FireEye, Inc., BAE Systems, Logrhythm, Inc., Alien Vault, Inc. and Open Text Corporation.
Segmentation
Global Security Analytics Market By Application
Web Security Analytics
Network Security Analytics
Endpoint Security Analytics
Application Security Analytics
Others
Global Security Analytics Market By Solution Type
Product
Services
Professional
Managed
Global Security Analytics Market By Deployment Type
Cloud Based Security Analytics
On-Premise
Global Security Analytics Market By Vertical
Government & Defense
BFSI
Consumer Goods & Retail
IT & Telecom
Healthcare
Energy & Utilities
Manufacturing
Education
Transport
Others
Global Security Analytics Market By Geography
North America Security Analytics Market
US. Security Analytics Market
Canada Security Analytics Market
Mexico Security Analytics Market
Rest of North America Security Analytics Market
Europe Security Analytics Market
Germany Security Analytics Market
UK. Security Analytics Market
France Security Analytics Market
Russia Security Analytics Market
Spain Security Analytics Market
Italy Security Analytics Market
Rest of Europe Security Analytics Market
Asia-Pacific Security Analytics Market
China Security Analytics Market
Japan Security Analytics Market
India Security Analytics Market
South Korea Security Analytics Market
Singapore Security Analytics Market
Malaysia Security Analytics Market
Rest of Asia-Pacific Security Analytics Market
LAMEA Security Analytics Market
Brazil Security Analytics Market
Argentina Security Analytics Market
UAE Security Analytics Market
Saudi Arabia Security Analytics Market
South Africa Security Analytics Market
Nigeria Security Analytics Market
Rest of LAMEA Security Analytics Market
Companies Profiled
IBM Corporation
Microsoft Corporation
Fujitsu Limited
FireEye, Inc.
BAE Systems
HP Enterprise Company
Logrhythm, Inc.
Alien Vault, Inc.
Oracle Corporation
Open Text Corporation
Related Reports:
North America Security Analytics Market
Europe Security Analytics Market
Asia Pacific Security Analytics Market
LAMEA Security Analytics Market