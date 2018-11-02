Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) Market Report 2018: Meticulous Growth Opportunities With Potentiality In Business Review By 2025

Li-Fi is a technology for wireless communication between devices using light to transmit data and position. In its present state only LED lamps can be used for the transmission of visible light. In technical terms, Li-Fi is a visible light communications system that is capable of transmitting data at high speeds over the visible light spectrum, ultraviolet and infrared radiation.

Scope of the Report:

The Americas is expected to hold the largest share of the Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) market during the forecast period. This is due to the huge investments in telecom infrastructure, government funding, and increasing military expenditure in Li-Fi technology

The global Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Light Fidelity (Li-Fi).

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers:

Acuity Brand Lighting

General Electric

Koninklijke Philips

Lightbee Corp

LVX System Corp

PureLi-Fi

Oledcomm

Avago Technologies

Axrtek

ByteLight

Casio

IBSENtelecom

Panasonic

LightPointe Communications

Plaintree Systems

Lucibel

Firefly Wireless Networks

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers:

LED Lights

Microcontroller

Photo Detector

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Indoor Networking

Hospital

Vehicles

Underwater Communication

Others

