Shift Towards Metal Additive Manufacturing

Companies in the metal valve manufacturing market have moved towards metal additive manufacturing due to increased consumer demand for lightweight, faster, and fuel-efficient automobiles that in turn drive the market for metal valves. There is a growing demand in countries such as Germany, Japan, China and India. An increased investment towards metal additive manufacturing technology has led to process improvements and fall in production costs.

THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY VALUED THE METAL VALVE MANUFACTURING MARKET AT $62 BILLION IN 2017

Asia Pacific was the largest geographic region in the market, accounting for three-fifth of the global market share.

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultants, Nitin Gianchandani, 3D printing in the metal valves manufacturing market is increasing. Combining 3D manufacturing with digitalization in modeling software will provide help in repair and designing. It will also increase precision and advance methods for manufacturing.

Crane was the largest player in the market in 2017, with revenues of $257 million in 2016. The company’s growth strategy is to acquire, enhance, expand business. It aims on acquisition of well-established but undervalued brands and always looks for the enhancements to maintain leveraging a network.

The metal valve manufacturing industry comprises the manufacturing of metal valves which are used to control the flow of fluids, gases, liquids and other related fixtures and fittings. This industry also comprises in manufacturing hydraulic and pneumatic pipe and tube assemblies. The most common type of standardized valves includes linear motion, rotary, self-actuated and control valves.

