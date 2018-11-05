Best Cable Fault Services in India

Cable faults are Damage in the cable, due to which resistance in the cable is affected. If this damage or fault in the cable is allowed to go unchecked, it can lead to a voltage breakdown.

Electrical power generation stations generate electrical energy or electricity. Electricity is then distributed to the different loads for consumption. The process of supplying electricity to homes, industries etc involves stepping up and stepping down of voltage, in order to minimize loss of energy in the form of heat.