South Superstar Pawan Kalyan embarks on a train journey to interact with people

South superstar and actor-politician Pawan Kalyan took a train journey from Vijayawada to Tuni in Andhra Pradesh’s East Godavari district, meeting lakhs of followers along the way.

The purpose behind this journey was to have a series of interactions and meetings with people representing various sections in the society. Throughout the way, Pawan Kalyan met and discussed issues with the locals, including mango farmers, sugarcane farmers, textile labourers, porters and many others.

“It initiative was taken primarily to understand the issues on the ground and create awareness,” says Kalyan. “Our main aim is to have transparency in the system and work. We will make institutional change in the state,” he adds.

The train journey was symbolic in a way – it gave Pawan Kalyan the opportunity to reach out to the people. The journey ended in Tuni where lakhs of fans and followers had assembled to witness Pawan Kalyan address a public meeting.