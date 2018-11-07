GAFA by NSE Academy provides finance courses in Kolkata for students who have completed their 12th

GAFA provides finance courses in Kolkata for students looking for a career in the finance industry. Students who have completed their class 12 can now apply for the NSE courses. GAFA provides placement opportunities to students who successfully complete their course. Companies with global presence offer placements to students who wish to be work in the finance industry. Studying the NSE courses in Kolkata can benefit students in numerous ways. Not only do students gain knowledge, they also understand the vast industry and the different sections of this industry. In today’s world it’s important to know about the opportunities available in the finance industry and GAFA provides courses that will help students learn more.

The finance courses that GAFA provides can be accessed at their website or students can directly search for NSE courses in Kolkata. These courses are beneficial to any student who wish to work with finance in the future. Having a commerce background can be helpful, however, any student who has completed their class 12 can apply for the courses conducted by GAFA.

The finance courses that are presented by the NSE Academy digs deep into the finance world explaining to students the different aspects and prospects of being a part of the industry. The placement opportunities that GAFA provides to students on successful completion of the course are with companies who have earned their name in this world. NSE courses are globally recognised and with a degree from NSE Academy, a student will benefit in a number of ways. One of the primary benefits or advantages of studying with GAFA is that it is an online platform which means students need nothing more than an active connection and a laptop to study the NSE courses. These courses bring to students the in-depth knowledge that they need and require to take the opportunities available in the finance industry. These courses are created by GAFA for student after class 12 commerce in such a way that students can build their own timetable and study around that schedule. In addition to that GAFA provides students with videos that allow students to study further and better. GAFA is a proper power-packed finance program by the NSE Academy. All finance courses in Kolkata brought to students by GAFA can be pursued by them after completion of class 12.

For more information about the services provide by GAFA, please visit the website https://gafaglobal.com/gafa/.

About the Company:

Global Applied financial Analyst is based in India and specialises in NSE courses and finance courses. The company provides NSE courses, are globally recognised and with a degree from NSE Academy, a student will benefit in a number of ways. These courses bring to students in-depth knowledge that they need and require to take the opportunities available in the finance industry.

Contact:

3B Camac Street, Mansarovar Building

Kolkata 700016, West Bengal, India

Tel: +91 33 2227 1982

Email: info@gafaglobal.com