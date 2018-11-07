Resolve AC Issues with Professional Repairs and Maintenance Services from Conduct Air Conditioning

Conduct Air Conditioning offers professional air conditioning repair and maintenance services in Sydney. The company can handle all types of air conditioning systems such as ducted systems, split systems, inverter systems and reverse cycle systems.

Professional Repairs and Maintenance Services

Conduct Air Conditioning is known for its high-quality products and services. With over 30 years of knowledge and experience in the industry, the highly skilled team of technicians has attracted a long list of satisfied clients.

Conduct Air Conditioning provides the best solution to a wide range of air conditioning issues. The company handles everything, from the most common problems like broken compressors, loud noises and unpleasant odours to the most specific problems.

The company can assist clients within one hour after enquiry. It establishes a servicing schedule to ensure that the units perform at an optimum level longer. The company is 100 per cent upfront and transparent in costs, providing clients with options.

Air Conditioning System Provider

Conduct Air Conditioning creates a comfortable room temperature to help maintain indoor air quality. The company understands the impact of air quality on the physical and mental wellbeing. The company only sources the best air conditioning brands in the market.

The company is one of the authorised distributors of top air conditioner brands in Sydney, including ActronAir, Daikin, Fujitsu, Mitsubishi Electric, Panasonic and Samsung. Whether clients are in need of a brand new unit or a replacement, Conduct Air Conditioning extends the best deals.

The company also covers everything from selection to installation and maintenance. It specialises in all types of air conditioning systems to offer clients the best custom climate control solutions.

The different types of air conditioning systems available at Conduct Air Conditioning include:

• Ducted Systems & Ducted Reverse Cycle Systems – an all-in-one heating and cooling system that utilises a heat pump to warm and cool the air. The system does a refrigeration cycle where heat is absorbed from outside and transported inside for heating, and heat is absorbed from inside and transported outside for cooling. The system uses the ductwork to distribute warm or cold air to the outlets.

• Inverter Systems & Split Systems – a cooling system that utilises two units typically mounted on a window or wall. The indoor unit consists of a fan, cooling coil and air filter while the outdoor unit consists of a condenser coil, compressor and expansion coil. The two units are connected using a refrigerant tubing, suction tubing, condensate drain and power connection.

About Conduct Air Conditioning

Conduct Air Conditioning is one of the most trusted teams of air conditioning contractors in Sydney. The company upholds both a professional and personalised service. Conduct Air Conditioning is committed to providing the most suitable product with the quickest response time, earning the trust and loyalty of their clients. Some of their clients include Subway, Western Union, Volvo, David Jones, Medicare, Nab and Bank of Queensland to name a few.

For more information about Conduct Air Conditioning repairs and maintenance services, visit their website at http://www.conductairconditioning.com.au.