Viking Jewelry

Brooches were the principle implies of holding clothes in place. As such, their primary function was a sensible one, but their design kept up using the fashions of your Viking Age as well. In the course of the ninth and tenth centuries, the shape on the brooches was ordinarily that of an oval dome. The third brooch on a woman's dress varied much more in its shape, but was usually three-armed. Over the course from the tenth century, disc-shaped brooches replaced the earlier oval domes.

Silver and gold rings – arm rings, neck rings, and finger rings – served as especially ostentatious displays of wealth, but in addition served as bullion when the will need arose.

Each men and females often wore necklaces. These might be correct necklaces strung around the neck, or, for ladies, they could possibly be festoons hung from brooches. The beads on the necklaces and festoons of lower-class people had been made of amber or glass, even though these that adorned upper-class persons have been often produced out of pricey, imported gemstones and crystals.

Along with beads, these necklaces and festoons at times contained pendants. Some of these were amulets, which include Thor’s hammers, crosses, or miniature thrones or seats that some scholars believe to become associated with the worship of Odin (who looked out more than all of the planet from his seat Hlidskjalf).