Output Factory Server for Adobe InDesign Now Supports CC 2019

Zevrix Solutions announces Output Factory Server 2.1.7, a compatibility update to company’s output workflow automation solution for Adobe InDesign. Output Factory Server automates printing and exporting from InDesign by processing files from hot folders. The software offers layer versioning, preflighting, variable file names, custom scripts and other time-saving features. The new version makes Output Factory Server compatible with InDesign CC 2017 featured as part of Adobe Creative Cloud.

Toronto (ON), Canada — Zevrix Solutions today announces the release of Output Factory Server 2.1.7, a compatibility update to company’s output automation tool for Adobe InDesign (http://www.zevrix.com/OutputFactoryServer.php). Developed originally for a major magazine publisher in the United States, the software automates InDesign workflow by processing files from watched hot folders. Output Factory Server offloads printing and exporting from InDesign to a central system leaving operator workstations free from the output process.

The new version adds compatibility with the recently released InDesign CC 2019 featured as part of Adobe Creative Cloud and is offered free of charge to licensed users. The update also fixes several UI glitches on macOS Mojave.

“Output Factory Server is an extremely useful utility for a busy production facility or advertising agency”, writes David Creamer in Layers magazine. “The setup process is simple and users experience is very straightforward. It can save lots of time – which equates to money.”

Output Factory Server is intended to run on a dedicated Mac station and serve unlimited users on a network via watched hot folders. Users can create hot folders for different output targets such as hi-res PDF, large format printing, Flash files and so on. The app offers the following key features:

-Automate InDesign output with watched hot folders

-Support for print, PDF, PostScript, EPS, JPEG, Flash, EPUB and other formats

-Export groups of pages as single documents

-Layer versioning

-Variable output file names

-Preflight files before output

-Automatic e-mail notifications

-Run custom scripts

-PDF security presets for different workflows

Pricing and Availability:

Output Factory Server can be purchased from Zevrix web site for US$699.95, as well as from authorized resellers. Trial is also available for download. The users of previous major versions can upgrade for $350. Output Factory Server requires macOS 10.7-10.14 and Adobe InDesign CS5-CC 2019.

About Zevrix Solutions

Located in Toronto, Canada, Zevrix Solutions provides productivity solutions for Adobe Creative Suite software, PDF and graphic file diagnostics, file delivery and Microsoft Office on Mac OS. Zevrix Solutions is dedicated to helping professionals achieve more while doing less through automating their everyday tasks, producing error-free documents, saving disk space and cutting production costs. For more information, visit http://www.zevrix.com.