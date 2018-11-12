Jon Letko – CEO of Global Healthcare Management – fundraising for a cure for breast cancer

Global Healthcare Management supports the fight to find a cure for breast cancer.

New York, NY – Every October, we honor breast cancer survivors and the fight so many face in battling this disease. Every October, the staff at Global Healthcare Management gets involved in this fight and holds their annual Breast Cancer Fundraiser. CEO, Jon Letko, started this fundraiser several years ago, in honor and remembrance of his mother, who lost her battle with breast cancer. The response he has received from his staff has been tremendous.

Jon Letko explains, “Each year, the staff here inspires me with their generosity and willingness to give back, in the hopes of finding a cure for this devastating disease.”

This October, the team at Global Healthcare raised over $4300 through bake sales, tricky trays and raffles. Letko adds, “The staff coordinated efforts, and each department created a themed basket prize for the tricky tray. You can see in their creativity each year, they truly enjoy giving to this cause. When it comes time to raffle all the prizes, there is so much spirit and friendly competition to win the prizes. We come together as a group several times during the year to give back, but our breast cancer fundraiser is truly our moment when we see everyone working so well together for the cause.”

As part of the annual fundraiser, Letko matched dollar for dollar all the monies raised by his staff, for a total of $8768. All proceeds collected from this fundraiser will be sent to the Stacy Goldstein Breast Cancer Research Center at Rutgers, http://www.cinj.org/patient-care/breast-oncology-stacy-goldstein-breast-cancer-center. This center offers nationally recognized physicians with expertise in routine, rare and complex breast cancers for both men and women. They also provide a full line of support services to their patients, including dieticians, support groups, pharmacy and financial counselors.

To find out more about Global Healthcare Management and their fundraising efforts to date, visit www.ghcm.com.

