Recycled Fibres: Sustainable And Eco-Friendly

Growing consumer awareness of sustainable and eco-friendly products is driving the demand for recycled fibers. Recycled fibers are manufactured by reusing or reprocessing used fibrous material and clothing scraps to produce new high-quality products while reducing waste in the process. The process involves the breaking down and reweaving of products that are not used to produce new fibers. An example of recycled fiber is the Parachute-Trucker Jacket produced by Levi’s by reusing retired nylon military parachutes.

THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY EXPECTS THE YARN, FIBER AND THREAD MANUFACTURING MARKET TO GROW TO $466 BILLION BY 2021

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the yarn, fiber and thread manufacturing market in 2017, accounting for two-third of the market share. This can be attributed to the presence of many fabrics and apparel manufacturing facilities in the region, which consume these products as raw materials.

Order the report at: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/yarn-fiber-and-thread-manufacturing-global-market-report-2018

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, the demand for synthetic fibers is mainly driven by increasing applications of synthetic fibres in the apparel and the construction industry. Synthetic fibres give specific characteristics such as thermal insulation, low soiling characteristics, which can be modified for a wide range of products such as table cloths, napkins, curtains and carpets. They are also being used in new areas of application such as roof insulation, geotextiles for stability of roads, walls and dams. Examples of synthetic fibres include nylon, rayon, polyester, polyethylene, polypropylene and acetate.

Download a sample of the report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=77&type=smp

Toray Industries Inc. was the largest company in the yarn, fiber, thread manufacturing market, with revenues of $8 billion in 2016. Toray Industries’ growth strategy is to focus on business expansion of its growing business fields of fibres, textiles, plastics and chemicals in emerging countries and regions. The company has executed a medium-term management program called Project AP-G 2016 and long-term corporate vision: AP Growth- TORAY 2020 for implementing its growth strategies. The company’s previous programs were successful in expansion of growth business fields

The fiber, yarn, and thread mills market primarily engages in the manufacturing and marketing of spinning yarn from fibers; manufacturing of threads for sewing, crocheting, embroidery, and other applications. Some of the key products include animal fibre yarn, spooling, twisting and winding purchased yarn, beaming yarn carpet and rug yarn, spinning cotton spun yarn, crochet spun yarns, purchased fibre embroidery spun yarns, purchased fibres hemp bags and ropes, knitting yarn, paper yarn, spooling yarn, and purchased yarn wool yarn.

Yarn, Fibre and Thread Manufacturing Global Market Report 2018 is a detailed report giving a unique insight into this market. The report is priced at $4000 for an individual user. To use across your office, the price is $6000 and $8000 if you wish to use across a multinational company.

About The Business Research Company:

Visit TheBusinessResearchCompany.com, mail info@tbrc.info or call +447443439350 or +918897263534 or +919160996838 for more information on this and many other titles.

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence company, which excels in company, market and consumer research.

It has research professionals at its offices in the UK, India and the US as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, chemicals and technology.

The Business Research Company’s management has more than 20 years of varied business research experience. They have delivered hundreds of research projects to the senior management of some of the world’s largest organizations.

Contact Information:

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info