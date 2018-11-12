Russia Telecom Market Research Report, Analysis, Size, Growth, Leading Players, Overview : Ken Research

According to the report analysis, ‘Russia: Country Intelligence Report’ states that some of the major companies which are currently functioning in this domain for acquiring the highest share includes MTS Russia, Beeline, Rostelecom, Tele2 Russia, Megafon, Tricolor TV, Orion Express, ER-Telecom, TTK and several others. However, in 2018 MTS, Megafon and Beeline are the three major mobile operators, will account for 83.4% of the total mobile subscriptions. Whereas, the key players are adopting the developed technologies by which they are playing significant role in attaining the significant amount of share and for making the services more effective and reasonable which is benefitted for both the consumer and the retailer. The mobile data will take over as the foremost sector from 2022 which is majorly led by significant increase in the mobile internet subscription, fast improving M2M connections, and increase in the adoption of the 4G facilities. Furthermore, the operators of mobile will aim on serving data-centric services and LTE network expansions and formulate for 5G network rollout.

In the history, the telecommunication devices was not so developed and innovated but by the time the telecommunication industry and devices of any region is more developed in the recent trend with the establishment of advanced technologies. Moreover, the Russian telecom market is the largest in Europe which is majorly supported by the effective size of population and significant development in the economy. The telecom services revenue growth in Russia over 201-2023 will be operated by the effective usage of mobile data and the segment of broadband segments. However, in 2018 the mobile voice will be highest revenue-contributing sector. However, the mobile voice will see a decline in its share of total earnings over the near future because of the rising consumer move onwards OTT based on the communication solutions and decrease in the voice tariffs. Additionally, the key players of this market is creating a competitive landscape by examination the position of other leading players in the telecom market by which they can acquire the highest share and accomplish the demand of the consumers.

The total telecom and pay-TV services revenue in Russia will increase at a positive CAGR of 1.8% (2.1% in USD) in the period of 2018-2023. However, the mobile data revenue will rise at the wildest CAGR of 15.8% in the local currency (16.1% in USD) which is operated by rising adoption of 4G facilities. 4G will exceed 3G as the foremost mobile technology in 2021 which is led by MNOs’ continuing LTE network developments and availability of 4G empowered smartphones. Moreover, it is expected that in 2021 the Russia will launch 5G on the commercial platform.

Many of the key players are doing more improvement and development in the applications of the present telecom technologies for attaining the handsome amount of share in the market due to the huge penetration of mobile phones. Therefore, in the near future, it is expected that the market of Russian telecommunication market will grow more effectively over the coming years with the more advancement in the technologies of this segment.

To know more, click on the link below:

https://www.kenresearch.com/technology-and-telecom/telecommunications-and-networking/russia-country-intelligence-report/156792-105.html

Related Reports:-

https://www.kenresearch.com/technology-and-telecom/telecommunications-and-networking/malaysia-country-intelligence-report/150933-105.html

https://www.kenresearch.com/technology-and-telecom/telecommunications-and-networking/indonesia-country-intelligence/150626-105.html

Contact Us:

Ken Research

Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications

sales@kenresearch.com

+91-9015378249