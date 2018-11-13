Future Trends of Bioinformatics Market by Product, Technology, Growth Factors and Trends by Forecast 2018

Excell Reports announces the addition of new study based research report on Bioinformatics Market to their suite of offerings. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Bioinformatics manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

The report also provides the detailed geographic analysis of Bioinformatics markets covering major countries in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa regions. In 2015, North America accounted for the majority share of the global Bioinformatics market followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The large share of this region can be attributed to the stringent legislative and accreditation requirements regarding healthcare, the high adoption rate of Bioinformatics technologies in order to curtail the soaring healthcare costs, regulatory requirements regarding patient safety. Europe is the second-largest Bioinformatics market.

Companies Mentioned in Report

The report also profiles major players in the healthcare contract research outsourcing market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis, key business strategies, product portfolio, and recent developments. Key companies profiled in the report include Jude Medical (Abbott), Boston Scientific, Biotronik, LivaNova (Sorin), Medico, IMZ, Cardioelectronica, CCC, Pacetronix, Qinming Medical

Bioinformatics Market Segmentation:

By Product:

• Knowledge Management Tools



• Bioinformatics Platforms



• Bioinformatics Service

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2023 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Generally, research includes information about manufacturers, vendors, products, consumers, research papers and more. The analysis part mostly includes qualitative and quantitative analysis of markets like business models, market forecasts, market segmentations and other aspects that help in analysis. Every market research study gives specified importance to manufacturers dwelling in that market. A detailed analysis of manufacturers or key players is essential for anyone seeking to jumpstart business in any market.

Table of Contents:

1. Executive Summary



2. Global Bioinformatics Market Overview



2.1. Market Segmentation & Scope



2.2. Product Introduction



2.3. Market Trends



2.3.1. Introduction



2.3.2. Drivers



2.3.2.1. Growing Demand for Nucleic Acid and Protein Sequencing Due to Reduction in Sequencing Cost and Technological Advancement



2.3.2.2. Initiatives From Government and Private Organizations



2.3.2.3. Growing Applications of Bioinformatics



2.3.2.3.1. Proteomics and Drug Discovery



2.3.2.3.2. Clinical Diagnostics and Personalized Medicine



2.3.2.4. Number of Collaborations Between Companies and Research Institutes



2.3.3. Restraint



2.3.3.1. Lack of Well-Defined Standards and Common Data Formats for Integration of Data



2.3.3.2. Lack of User-Friendly Tools at Cheaper Prices



2.3.4. Opportunities



2.3.4.1. Blockchain Technology and Cloud Computing



2.3.4.2. Integration of Machine Learning and AI in Healthcare



2.3.4.3. IT Giants Investing in the Development of Bioinformatics Solutions



2.3.5. Substitutes Threat



2.3.6. Technology Progress in Related Industry



2.3.7. Consumer Preference Analysis



3. Global Bioinformatics Market by Products and Services



3.1. Bioinformatics Market Type Analysis



3.2. Global Bioinformatics Market Revenue (USD Million) by Products and Services, 2015-2025



3.3. Global Bioinformatics Market (Revenue) by Products and Services, 2015-2025

