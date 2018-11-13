Orthodontics for all at Weybridge Orthodontics

Weybridge Orthodontics is dedicated to straightening teeth and nothing else. It is one of the only dental surgeries in Surrey to focus purely on orthodontics, the branch of dentistry concerned with realigning the teeth and jaws.

[WEYBRIDGE, 13/11/2018] – Patients have a wide range of orthodontics options to choose from at Weybridge Orthodontics. Their dentists treat children, teens and adults in Weybridge, and offer treatments tailored to each stage of development.

Children’s orthodontics at Weybridge Orthodontics

Children can have their first orthodontics appointment at 7 years old. The dentist at Weybridge Orthodontics will be able to see if their teeth and jaw are growing in harmony and alignment at this age and recommend braces if necessary. Children have typically started treatment with orthodontics aged 9, but the clinicians at Weybridge Orthodontics may recommend early treatment while they still have their baby teeth. Advances in dental technology make it more possible for these early interventions to be successful and get the teeth-straightening work out the way before the awkwardness of adolescence hits. These early orthodontics treatments at Weybridge Orthodontics are usually carried out with a dental appliance rather than fixed braces.

Once the adult teeth are all through, braces treatment can begin at Weybridge Orthodontics. If the early orthodontics work has been successful, this can be a short phase to guide the adult teeth into the desired position.

Teen orthodontics at Weybridge Orthodontics

As well as the work necessary in childhood, some teens may also, or only, require moderate teeth straightening. Braces such as Invisalign and Six Month Smiles may be suitable for teens to straighten up their smile. The benefit of these braces is that they are clear, and so offer a discreet treatment.

Adult orthodontics at Weybridge Orthodontics

Major realignment work must be done in childhood because the jaw sets hard at age 18. However, the teeth can still move around in the jaw at any age, so it’s possible for adults to get a straighter smile with orthodontics at Weybridge Orthodontics. There are a huge range of options, including clear, fixed braces, removable transparent aligners, lingual braces that fit to the back of the teeth, and aligner bows that work in a matter of weeks and more. Visit http://www.surreybraces.co.uk to know more.