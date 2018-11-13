Virtual Power Plant Market forecast to 2025 examined in new market research report: Radiant Insights, Inc

November 13, 2018: A virtual power plant (VPP) is a cloud-based distributed power plant that aggregates the capacities of heterogeneous Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) for the purposes of enhancing power generation, as well as trading or selling power on the open market.

North America is expected to dominate the global virtual power plant market during the forecast period, owing to the extensive use of these solutions in commercial and industrial as well as residential sector.

In 2017, the global Virtual Power Plant market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Virtual Power Plant status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Virtual Power Plant development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

ABB

Autogrid Systems

Blue Pillar

Cisco Systems

Enbala Power Networks

Enernoc

Flexitricity

General Electric

Hitachi

IBM

Limejump

Next Kraftwerke

Open Access Technology International

Osisoft

Robert Bosch

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Spirae

Sunverge

Toshiba

To Request A Sample Copy Of This Report at: https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-virtual-power-plant-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025/request-sample

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Demand Response

Distributed Generation

Mixed Asset

Market segment by Application, split into

Industrial and Commercial

Residential

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Virtual Power Plant Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Demand Response

1.4.3 Distributed Generation

1.4.4 Mixed Asset

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Virtual Power Plant Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Industrial and Commercial

1.5.3 Residential

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Virtual Power Plant Market Size

2.2 Virtual Power Plant Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Virtual Power Plant Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Virtual Power Plant Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

To Browse Full Research Report @:

https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-virtual-power-plant-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

About Radiant Insights:

Radiant Insights is a platform for companies looking to meet their market research and business intelligence requirements. It assist and facilitate organizations and individuals procure market research reports, helping them in the decision making process. The Organization has a comprehensive collection of reports, covering over 40 key industries and a host of micro markets. In addition to over extensive database of reports, experienced research coordinators also offer a host of ancillary services such as, research partnerships/ tie-ups and customized research solutions.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Radiant Insights, Inc

Contact Person: Michelle Thoras

Email: sales@radiantinsights.com

Phone: (415) 349-0054

Address: 201 Spear St #1100, Suite #3036

City: San Francisco

State: California

Country: United States

For more information, Visit: http://www.radiantinsights.com