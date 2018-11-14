Advanced Energy Storage Market forecast to 2025 examined in new market research report: Radiant Insights, Inc

November 14, 2018: In 2017, the global Advanced Energy Storage market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Advanced Energy Storage status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Advanced Energy Storage development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

AES Corporation

EDF Renewable Energy

Maxwell Technologies

SAFT

GS Yuasa Corporation

A123 Systems

Green Charge Networks

S&C Electric

Schneider Electric SE

ABB

NEC Corporation

Samsung SDI

LG Chem

Hitachi

Toshiba

BYD Company

Beacon Power LLC

CODA Energy

Dynapower Company

RES Group

EOS Energy Storage

BAK Batteries

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Pumped Hydro Storage

Battery Storage

Flywheel Storage

Thermal Storage

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

On-Grid

Off-Grid

Micro Grid

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Advanced Energy Storage Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Pumped Hydro Storage

1.4.3 Battery Storage

1.4.4 Flywheel Storage

1.4.5 Thermal Storage

1.4.6 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Advanced Energy Storage Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 On-Grid

1.5.3 Off-Grid

1.5.4 Micro Grid

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Advanced Energy Storage Market Size

2.2 Advanced Energy Storage Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Advanced Energy Storage Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Advanced Energy Storage Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

