Orthodontics Market Worth USD 6,035.0 Million By 2023

The global Orthodontics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.7% from 2018 to reach $6,035.0 million by 2023. The growing number of dentists, increasing prevalence of malocclusion, and growing awareness about advanced orthodontic treatments are the key factors driving the growth of this market. In addition, adoption of advanced imaging modalities and treatment planning software are further expected to increase the number and quality of orthodontic treatments which in turn will drive the market growth.

In recent years, number of dentists has increased across the globe and with the growing number of dentists; number of clinics has also increased. For instance, the number of dentists in the U.S. working in general practices increased from 150,235 in 2012 to 156,992 in 2017. Similarly, number of dentists working in orthodontic practices increased to 10,658 in 2017 from 10,355 in 2012 (Source: American Dental Association). Similarly, the number of dentists in Germany increased from 65,929 dentists in 2007 to 69,863 in 2015. Around 5% of the total dentists in Germany are specialized in orthodontics (Source: German Dental Association) with additional 1,500 and 2,100 dentists receiving their dental approbation every year.

A similar trend is observed in emerging countries as well. For instance, in India, every year nearly 12,000 to 15,000 new dental practices start in the country. According to Dentists Money Digest Magazine, there were more than 29,000 dental care delivery organizations in China in 2014 which is expected to increase to more than 42,000 organizations by 2020. Thus, the rising number of dentists and a growing number of dental clinics is expected to drive the adoption of orthodontic products.

Malocclusion is one of the most prevalent oral pathologies, next only to dental caries and periodontal disease and usually ranked third among worldwide public health dental disease priorities. Epidemiological studies on occlusion and malocclusion help in orthodontic treatment planning and evaluation of dental health services.

Scope of the Report:

Market by Product

• Removable Braces

• Fixed Braces

• Bracket

• Metal

• Ceramics

• Archwires

• Beta Titanium

• Nickel Titanium

• Stainless Steel

• Anchorage Appliances

• Buccal Tubes and Bands

• Miniscrews

• Ligatures

• Others

Market by Patient

• Children and Teen

• Adult

Market by Geography

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• Spain

• France

• U.K.

• Italy

• Asia-Pacific (APAC)

• China

• Japan

• India

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

